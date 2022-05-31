Basketball

“Get you a wife like Nia Long to celebrate your wins!”: Ime Udoka is taking the Celtics to the Finals and NBA Twitter cannot hold it  

The Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka are headed to the NBA finals! In other news, he is also married to Nia Long, what a lucky man! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Isiah Thomas went through Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he selects the Pistons legend over John Stockton, while naming Zeke a top 5 PG
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
The Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka are headed to the NBA finals! In other news, he is also married to Nia Long, what a lucky man! 
“Get you a wife like Nia Long to celebrate your wins!”: Ime Udoka is taking the Celtics to the Finals and NBA Twitter cannot hold it  

The Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka are headed to the NBA finals! In other news,…