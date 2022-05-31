“Get you a wife like Nia Long to celebrate your wins!”: Ime Udoka is taking the Celtics to the Finals and NBA Twitter cannot hold it  

The Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka are headed to the NBA finals! In other news, he is also married to Nia Long, what a lucky man!

There are certain people who happen to complete life in all aspects. Through sheer luck, faith, will, or the grace of god some people do get it all.

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 14 years courtesy of a stellar coaching job by Ime Udoka. The Nigerian has been sensational since his hire and the Celtics have turned a corner since the start of this year.

It is only natural that he be on cloud nine. And as NBA Twitter recently found out, his wife is quite happy too.

That’s right, Ime Udoka is married to none other than Nia Long. The actress has been one of the most popular faces to have emerged in the late 90s and continues to win hearts till today.

Imagine winning a conference title your first year on the job and then going home to Nia Long. Ime Udoka is Time’s Man of The Year. — JLBarrow (@JLBarrow) May 30, 2022

NBA Twitter is buzzing after Nia Long’s husband and Celtics head coach reach the NBA Finals

Of course, Twitter would explode when they found out who Udoka was married to.

Get you a wife like Nia Long to celebrate your wins. Our Nigerian Basketball Legend also coach of the Boston Celtics has just made history. First rookie coach with multiple game 7 wins to reach the NBA finals. Congrats Ime Udoka. https://t.co/NwINgsxUY4 — Peter Obi’s Driver 🐦 (@Unkul_Obi) May 30, 2022

As one user summed it up, in his first year Ime has outperformed and exceeded expectations. On top of that, he gets to go home to Nia Long. Winning.

Ime Udoka just won the ECF in his first year as a head coach and gets to go home to Nia long . Bruh winning winning. — Dwaine Mitchell Jr. (@_HighlyFavored2) May 30, 2022

Another user was quick to point out why a certain demographic of Twitter is unable to understand what is happening when Nia Long trends every time the Celtics win. Well, now they know.

The fact that 3/4ths of the Celtics fan in here dont get why Nia Long trends after they win is probably the most “Two Americas” moment of recent memory. — Slim Bouler’s Caddy (@branball) May 30, 2022

While Ime wins, the rest of the world stays losing. This reminds us of a certain J Cole lyric.

“My only regret was too young for Nia Long.” https://t.co/ILoFwVdkTT — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 24, 2022

