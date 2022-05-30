“Jayson Tatum is Batman and Jaylen Brown is Robin!”: JJ Redick and Sue Bird dissect how the Boston Celtics chose their hero to fight the Warriors’ supervillains  

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again showed that their tandem is the one to watch out for as the Boston Celtics reach the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals after a 14-year hiatus. The reason? They have a hero that they need and maybe the one they wanted too! Who is the hero? Jayson Tatum, of course!

The superstar has elevated his game to levels that can only be described as legendary. On their path to the Finals, the Celtics beat the likes of the Giannis-led Milwaukee Bucks, the KD-Kyrie duo of Brooklyn Nets, and lastly the Miami Heat of Butler.

Beating these teams is nothing short of supernatural and for a player of Tatum’s caliber, you would expect supernatural stuff. The 24-year-old will be looking to lead his team past another juggernaut, the Warriors.

Perhaps, the bigger question here is how did this Celtics team come together? How have they suddenly unlocked their full potential?

.@jj_redick on how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown figuring out their dynamic has made all the difference for the Celtics 👇 pic.twitter.com/SA8HI0n2J2 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 30, 2022

JJ Redick and Sue Bird dissect their rise and how the Cs ultimately crowed JT as their Batman.

Jayson Tatum is Batman and Jaylen Brown is Robin, the Celtics have chosen their heroes!

According to JJ Redick and Sue Bird, it is clear that the Celtics have handed the reigns over to Tatum. They dissect how the team changed their entire front office and got rid of pieces that simply hindered the Celtics.

They also give credit to head coach Ime Udoka who took his time to settle in. Since January, the Celtics have looked different.

They have become a team that can adjust to any other and beat them at their own game. The engine of this team varies from opponent to opponent. It can be a Marcus Smart, a Jaylen Brown, or an Al Horford. It is for most nights Jayson Tatum.

But, every night they rely on Jayson Tatum for an offensive output. Put simply, he is the hero and he is their king. His coronation could not have come at a better time.

The Celtics are staring down the Golden State Warriors, the ultimate supervillains. The newly anointed star will have to rise up to the challenge and beat this league of villains.

Will he be able to do it? We’ll find out in three days’ time.

