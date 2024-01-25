“Get Your A** On The Treadmill!”: Luka Doncic Kicks Out Suns Fan For Disrespecting Him Amidst Rivalry Week Matchup

Jan 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks proved to be an exciting battle during the NBA’s Rivals Week. A rematch of the famous Western Conference Semifinals from the 2022 postseason lived up to all expectations. Even though Kevin Durant and Co. got away with a 132-109 victory, Luka Doncic put up a valiant effort to try and carry his team over the line. While trying to help the Mavericks snap their losing skid, Doncic seemed to have been triggered by a heckling fan in the stands.

At one point in the contest, a fan donning the Suns jersey was ejected from the game. As reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the spectator heckled Doncic, saying, “Luka, you’re tired! Get your a** on the treadmill!”

The taunt didn’t sit right with the Slovenian. During the game, Doncic had his eyes set on the heckler. While running back on defense, the 6ft 7” guard grabbed a staff member’s attention while pointing at the spectator.

Since he entered the league, Luka has had multiple run-ins with fans. Merely a week ago, during the Mavericks-Lakers clash, the European superstar got into a heated argument with a fan.

Back in 2022, during the Suns-Mavs playoff series, Doncic also got into a verbal altercation with a fan while heading to the locker room. Things were so bad that several personnel from the Mavericks side had to hold Luka back.

Doncic is one of the kindest superstars in the league. But when provoked, not only his opponents but even the hecklers have to bear the repercussions. That said, the heckler’s words didn’t seem extreme by any stretch of the imagination. Opposing fans are always expected to try and get into the players’ heads with the things they say, something that is seen as fair game unless the fans say something too obtuse.

Perhaps the heckler struck a nerve in Doncic, which prompted the player to request that he be seen out of the arena.

Other than Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have also gotten fans ejected

The players in the league often display their love for the fans. However, on some occasions, the fans misuse their privileges and pass nasty comments. In such instances, the players do not hesitate to get the spectators ejected from the game.

In the recent past, superstars such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook got disrespectful fans tossed out of the arena.

Back in 2021, amid a tough battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers, a few fans got under LeBron’s skin. Bringing the same to the official’s attention, Bron had the Pacers fan ejected.

Russell Westbrook has had multiple arguments with spectators. However, during his first season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, he got a few ill-mannered fans to pay for their actions.

Yes, fans do pay a lot of money for the expensive tickets for these games. However, this doesn’t give them the right to abuse or behave rudely towards any player. At times like these, one cannot help but empathize with the players.