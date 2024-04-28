“He’s Flopping!”: Russell Westbrook’s Heated Talk With Luka Doncic Before Ejection Gets Leaked

Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers had all the drama fans love to see. After dropping the first game of the series, the Mavericks went on to win back-to-back games, changing the course of this first-round matchup. The crowd got to witness Russell Westbrook and Luka Doncic getting into it and now, the leaked audio from their scuffle has been leaked on the internet.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic had an amazing game in the third matchup of this seven-game series. The Slovenian basketball star could be seen trash-talking Kawhi Leonard before getting into it with Brodie on the floor.

Doncic kicked off the trash-talking after hitting a step-back jumper on Kawhi Leonard, hitting the ‘Too Small’ gesture and saying, “He’s too f**king small while making his way back to the bench.”

After a while, it was Russell Westbrook defending Doncic on the floor. Succeeding in getting a stop on the defensive end, a charged-up Westbrook could be heard shouting, “Motherf**ker,” after his defensive stop.

Doncic, on the other hand, was seen complaining to the officials, “That’s a f**king foul.”

The game was getting out of hand for the Clippers and the frustration was visible on the players’ faces. During one play, Westbrook yanked Doncic as was making his way to the rim, being called for a foul.

Westbrook’s frustrations were loud, shouting, “F**k that sh*t,” followed by getting into Luka Doncic’s face. Despite committing a hard foul himself, Westbrook was riled up when Mavericks’ PJ Washington stepped in and shoved him.

Audio of Russell Westbrook shouting, “Don’t touch me, Ni**a,” was caught on the tape while also complaining to the Mavericks bench about Doncic’s flopping. “Man, f**k that. He’s flopping.”

Whether Luka was flopping or not, that was the end of the night for Russell Westbrook as he got ejected from the game right away. The Mavericks went onto the seal and deal and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Brodie played a total of 19 minutes on the floor, scoring a single point, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal for the game, as per StatMuse. Westbrook was 0-7 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc, a humiliating performance from a former MVP.

As for the Mavericks star, Doncic finished the night with a near triple-double. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals for the game. The series has gained a lot of traction after the Mavs were able to rally back, winning two straight games. Let’s see how the Clippers plan on tipping the momentum back in their favor.