“Getting fully vaccinated didn’t require a team meeting”: LeBron James opens up about his initial doubts and eventual acceptance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Lakers media day

LeBron James says that the Lakers didn’t conduct a team meeting to discuss getting vaccinated but left it up to players to decide on their own.

The chatter amongst the league at this point has been whether or not players are willing to get vaccinated in order to play home games. LeBron James took to the Los Angeles Lakers media day to open up about the initial research he conducted prior to getting vaccinated, leading to him eventually taking the vaccine.

The same can’t be said for guys like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, or Bradley Beal as they have all cited personal or religious reasons as to why they will not be taking the vaccine. In all fairness, Beal did get COVID-19 over the summer and so he does have a certain amount of immunity to the highly contagious virus.

The Lakers however, according to Rob Pelinka, will be boasted a fully vaccinated lineup by the time opening night rolls around. LeBron James was asked about the same today.

LeBron James and his thought son the Lakers being vaccinated and others not partaking in it.

LeBron James has revealed that there was no team discussion when it came to deciding whether or not they should get vaccinated in order to be available for the Lakers. Instead, and rightfully so, the players kept their own health and their loved ones’ health in mind and proceeded accordingly.

LeBron James on the team being fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/L4YpvnMHo7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 28, 2021

When asked about how he feels about players around the league not getting vaccinated, LeBron James said that he cannot speak on their behalf as they have their own right to reject something that is being inputted into their bodies.

The NBA has not put out a mandate as of yet on compulsory vaccination from all of its players. This is due to the fact that they needed players to sign off on such a decision and the idea was rejected by the players’ association. This hasn’t stopped various cities however, from pushing their own mandates.