“Giannis and Michael Jordan are the only two on this list”: How the Bucks superstar’s latest All-NBA selection helped him make history

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has added another feather to his cap in his relatively young career.

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the ‘GOAT’ in the league’s history. He was part of a dominant Bulls team, winning 6 Championships in his glorious career.

Jordan won five league MVPs and is 6/6 in the NBA Finals. He also captured the DPOY award during the 1987-88 season. Jordan is also a 10x All-NBA first team, 9x All-Defensive first team was league MVP in five separate seasons.

He spent two seasons away from the league culminating in his first retirement. It is tough to disregard Jordan’s accomplishments in his time with the Chicago Bulls.

Drawing parallels to him, Giannis Antetokounmpo is slowly rising up the ranks. At 27, Giannis has already achieved an astounding feat on his way to becoming one of the most dominant players ever.

The 27-year-old was named to the 2021-22 KIA All-NBA First Team joining an elite list of players. With the selection, Giannis now is a 4x First-Team All NBA, 4x First-Team All-Defense, 2x MVP, DPOY and NBA Champion.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Destined for Greatness?

The Greek Freak has come a long way since making its debut in 2013. After leading the Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1971.

He also is the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in four different seasons. The Greek is also the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, this season, Antetokounmpo averages a career-high 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.36 blocks this season. His performance was amplified vastly in the playoffs.

Despite his stellar performances, the lack of an all-star teammate hampered the Bucks’ run in this playoffs.

With Giannis just entering his prime, he has a long way to go to cement an unmatched legacy and fight for the ‘GOAT’ status in NBA history.

