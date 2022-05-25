“Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the first player to have 4 straight unanimous All-NBA First Teams!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks MVP gets named to his 6th All-NBA team in quite a fashion

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the only player in NBA history to have four consecutive unanimous All-NBA first-team selections.

After averaging a dominant 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals, and leading the Bucks to the 3rd best record in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo, receiving a unanimous vote, got selected to the 2022 All-NBA First Team.

The selection marks his 6th straight All-NBA selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most in franchise history. With the Greek Freak’s First Team selection, he becomes the only player in NBA history to unanimously make it to a fourth-straight first team.

Giannis All-NBA First Team votes in the last 4 seasons 2018-19: 100/100

2019-20: 100/100

2020-21: 100/100

2021-22: 100/100 Best. Player. On. Earth. pic.twitter.com/FUoQOpj13b — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

Giannis also joins the exclusive company of Michael Jordan as the only player to achieve 4 All-NBA First Teams, 4 All-Defensive First Teams, 2 MVPs, a DPOY, and a championship.

Before turning 28 Giannis:

▪️4x First Team All-NBA

▪️4x First Team All-Defense

▪️2x MVP

▪️1x DPOY

▪️1x Champ Jordan:

▪️4x First Team All-NBA

▪️3x First Team All-Defense

▪️1x MVP

▪️1x DPOY

▪️0x Champ — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) May 25, 2022

Definitely a commendable accomplishment.

NBA Twitter lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo for getting selected to his 4th straight unanimous All-NBA First Team

As soon as Antetokounmpo got named to his 6th All-NBA team, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Back to back to back to back unanimous all nba first teams lolz and people say he hasn’t been the best player in the world the past three years https://t.co/LxfTQ0CzSL — nvmfuckdepression (@nvmfuckem) May 25, 2022

You would think this would add up to an MVP https://t.co/XYVjNnipTL — Michael Drew 🍻 (@MikeDrewWhat) May 25, 2022

The best pf in this modern era. The other hand, we got jokic and embiid to pick in the same position — Nasabah BCA (@jo123sua) May 25, 2022

I’m telling you he’s going to be a top 5 player when its all said and done. https://t.co/JBZB4qK8ei — 🔰🔴 (@ManUtdFlair) May 25, 2022

Antetokounmpo is 27-years-old and is only going to be adding more silverware to this already HOF-worthy resume of his. Without a doubt, Giannis can go down as one of the greatest to ever do it once all is said and done.