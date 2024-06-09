Giannis Antetokounmpo Hypes Up His Breitling Watch Collection Starting From $23000

As Giannis Antetokounmpo developed into one of the better players in the league, he could afford to pick an expensive hobby. For the past several years, the Milwaukee Bucks forward has been an avid watch enthusiast and boasts a massive collection with some of the biggest brands available. His love for timepieces has resulted in a unique collaboration with Swiss watchmakers Breitling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been endorsing Breitling for several years now. It was only about time that the luxury brand rewarded the two-time MVP with limited edition watches of his own – the 40mm steel Chronomat GMT ‘Giannis Antetokounmpo’ (priced at $23,000) & and the 42mm red gold Chromomat B01 ‘Giannis Antetokounmpo (priced at $42,500).

For the promotions of the limited edition watches, the Greek Freak couldn’t help but hype it up. As seen in the BTS clips from the photo and video shoots, Antetokounmpo revealed being excited and even started dancing once he donned the watch.

“I’m hyped now. Now, this is what I’m talking about. This is how you change the game… I love it,” Giannis exclaimed.

Apart from the dial of the watch matching the Milwaukee Bucks’ ‘good-land green’, the watch also has Giannis’ signature on the Chronomat GMT’s case back. Additionally, the watches also come in limited edition packaging with a small note from the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

Being the smart businessman that he is, Giannis is justifying his hobby of watches by considering them as an “investment”. Thanks to the business idea that his brother Francis gave him, Antetokounmpo admits having an addiction as he proudly boasts about the fact that he has more than 80 watches (as of April 2023).

“He (Francis) told me to think of it as an investment,” Giannis said, per Sharp Magazine. “You can wear it, and it’s great, but it’s also a great investment. I was like, Hmmm. After that, I went to go look at some more watches. Now I have probably 80 of them. I fell in love, and now I’m obsessed.”

In the same interview, the 6ft 11” All-Star revealed preferring Breitling’s Navitimer to the Chronomat.

“I definitely switch between them. But to be honest, I love the Navitimer a lot. It was the first watch I partnered with Breitling on, the first watch they gave me. I wore it many times. I wore it in the All Star game,” Giannis said.

If the latest limited edition timepieces receive a great response in the market, it won’t be surprising if Breitling rewards the European sensational with another collaboration. The next time, the brand wouldn’t mind collaborating with Giannis for his favorite model – the Navitimer.