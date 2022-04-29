“Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than Kevin Durant has ever been”: Colin Cowherd gives a wild explanation to why he believes The Greek Freak is the best player in the world

Colin Cowherd explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world, who the analyst didn’t even have as his top 10 players before the start of this campaign.

After leading the Bucks to a 51-win season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has successfully managed to take the team on his shoulders past the first round of the playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. Playing a majority of the series without the likes of Khris Middleton, The Greek Freak averaged a remarkable 28.6/13.4/6.2 stat line.

Judging from his recent performances and keeping his form from the last few years in mind, analyst Colin Cowherd came to a huge conclusion that the Bucks’ 2-time MVP was the “best player” in the NBA.

In one of the segments of his recent episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, the 58-year-old analyst spoke about Antetokounmpo’s performance from these playoffs so far, and how Giannis has established himself as the best player.

“3 or 4 games ago, Khris Middleton, their number 2 scorer, and a big reason why they won the championship last year, he got hurt. And you know, my thought was ‘oh, these games they are gonna get close. I still like Milwaukee, I said, but they’re gonna be close games. I’ll take Giannis just to sort of make plays late to win’.

Well that’s not what happened. Khris Middleton got hurt and Giannis, easily the best player in the league, put the team on his shoulders and they crushed Chicago in three straight games. At one point last night, they led by 29. Chicago is not a terrible team.

It’s so obvious that Giannis is the best player… But there are some numbers from the postseason that are very LeBron James numbers. He’s giving you 29/13.5/6 this postseason. No player has ever reached those marks ever in the postseason. His plus-minus, better than anybody else.”

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is significantly better than LeBron James today”: Collin Cowherd

The Fox Sports’ analyst went on to explain how Giannis has been better than Kevin Durant ever has been. Colin also stated that the reigning Finals MVP is even better than LeBron James is today. Cowherd went on to say:

“We spent a lot of time talking about KD this week. Giannis is better than KD has ever been. I hate to break it to you. KD was never the best player in this league. Now, he was on the best team and was Finals MVP, I’m not disputing that. But he was never better than LeBron in his prime. And I never think that there is a year where he’s been better than LeBron.

Giannis is significantly better than LeBron today. Not close. Not close. Better defensively, not close. Better closer late, not close. Now that he can shoot and handle the ball, he’ll also get much less drama, he’s a significantly better player than LeBron. KD was never better than LeBron.

KD gets a lot of attention. He’s calling himself god now. Wonderful. But, right now, Giannis is a better player than Kevin Durant.”

Calling Giannis Antetokounmpo seems pretty huge for someone who didn’t even select the power forward as one of his top 10 players lesser than a year back.

Being one of the finalists for the MVP trophies for the third time in four years, Giannis has for sure established himself as one of the best players in the league. It’ll more than interesting to see just how far he can lead this Khris Middleton-less squad in this postseason.