“Okay, Khloe Kardashian!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlespringer shows the Bucks star stacking Oreos like a diva!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his eclecticism were on full display as he is caught on camera stacking Oreos in a jar, ahead of a crucial game 5!

We all know that Giannis Antetokounmpo is no regular man. Aside from the fact that he is a 6’11 NBA player, he also likes to do strange things.

Hailing from Athens, Greece he was subject to harsh life and his immigration to America has been nothing short of eye-opening. He has been vocal about his love for all things America, such as smoothies and cheeseburgers.

Giannis is also a big fan of Oreos. He once remarked that dunking them in milk blew him away. Since then, Giannis’ nighttime snack is milk and Oreos.

Also read: “Colin Cowherd is literally a joke!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the host names Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic in his best players under 25 list

Giannis was blown away when he first tried dunking Oreos in milk 😂 pic.twitter.com/sodagzmpaC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 25, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo is stacking Oreos at home ahead of a crucial game 5!

In his girlfriend Mariah Riddlespringer’s latest Instagram live, she recorded a video of Giannis stacking Oreos. Giannis is very methodical in the video, and oddly it looks extremely therapeutic.

Through the video, we can see Giannis carefully arranging the Oreos in a circular stack inside a glass jar. His girlfriend is clearly not a fan!

She even says “Okay Khloe Kardashian!” in reference to how pointless the activity was.

“Okay Khloe Kardashian” 😂😂😂 This is someone that has a game 5 tomorrow 😂😂 You just gotta love Giannis mehn! 😅 @Giannis_An34 https://t.co/Rt3Pe5E2Ol — Le_Japhé (@cokerjaphet) April 27, 2022

For all we know, Giannis loves Oreos and he does not care how long it takes. Or how ridiculous it looks.

In his words “This is what I do to relax, to get out of the world.”

Giannis’ partner, Mariah, is live on Instagram showing Giannis filling huge jars with Oreos. He says this is how he relaxes away from the pressure of the world. Gotta love this man. pic.twitter.com/c39iX2jLFL — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) April 27, 2022

Milwaukee face-off against the Chicago Bulls tonight in a critical game 5. We can hope that through this Giannis is well-rested and relaxed.

Also read: “What Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming is LeBron James versatile”: Colin Cowherd details how Middleton’s injury has unlocked a Lakers star-like mentality in the Greek Freak