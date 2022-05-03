Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes!”: Kendrick Perkins is concerned about Celtics after the Freak’s Game 1 performance

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes!": Kendrick Perkins is concerned about Celtics after the Freak's Game 1 performance
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Did James Harden hit South Beach at halftime of tonight's Game 1 in Miami? I couldn't find him in the second half.": Skip Bayless calls out James Harden for poor showing against the Miami Heat
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes!": Kendrick Perkins is concerned about Celtics after the Freak's Game 1 performance
“Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes!”: Kendrick Perkins is concerned about Celtics after the Freak’s Game 1 performance

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shows concern for the Boston Celtics after watching Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate…