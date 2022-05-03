“Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes!”: Kendrick Perkins is concerned about Celtics after the Freak’s Game 1 performance

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shows concern for the Boston Celtics after watching Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks were on the road yesterday, as they went to the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics. After a dominant 4-1 win on the Bulls, the Bucks suffered a major blow even before Game 1. Their star forward, Khris Middleton was ruled out for the next 2 to 3 weeks with an MCL sprain, which meant missing the entire Semi-Finals.

Many used this injury to consider the Celtics as the favorites. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co showed us yesterday why they’re the defending champions. The 2021 Finals MVP delivered an excellent all-around performance. Giannis went off for a 24-point, 13 rebound, and 12 assist triple-double.

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is like Shaq with handles, but can make free throws!”: Greek Freak receives unique praise on Twitter after 24-13-12-2 stat line in Game 1 win vs Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

Despite not having the best shooting night(9-25 FG), Giannis didn’t slow down and kept making plays for his teammates. This helped the Bucks take Game 1 on the road. They also played stellar defense, holding the paint and the mid-range, forcing the Celtics to shoot 50 triples.

Kendrick Perkins compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cavs LeBron James

Ever since LeBron James made his way back to Cleveland from South Beach, he singlehandedly was dominating the East. From 2015 to 2018, despite the regular-season standings, LeBron led the Cavs to the Finals every single year. When Kyrie Irving left in 2018, LBJ was the lone star on the team, and yet he achieved the same feat.

Kendrick Perkins, who is supporting the Celtics in these playoffs, is getting the same vibes from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is showing up for his team, doing whatever the situation requires to get the dub.

.@KendrickPerkins says the Celtics are going to be in “big trouble” if Giannis plays how he did last night. “Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving me that LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers vibes.” pic.twitter.com/xaPlDzqR4n — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 2, 2022

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is a longer, taller version of LeBron James!”: Colin Cowherd announces highly controversial take on who Bucks superstar most resembles

If Giannis keeps playing the way he is, the Celtics are going to have a tough time. We’ll have to wait and see how the Celtics adjust their game plan to contain the 2x MVP.

Game 2 of Bucks vs Celtics takes place at 7 PM ET.