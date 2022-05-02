“Giannis Antetokounmpo is like Shaq with handles, but can make free throws!”: Greek Freak receives unique praise on Twitter after 24-13-12-2 stat line in Game 1 win vs Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo may just be as dominant as Shaq, if not more and he does this while making free throws. Greatness in the making.

Players like Shaquille O’Neal are rare. We seldom get such tour de forces in basketball. While athleticism is the name of the game, very few players can rise up above everyone else. Shaquille O’Neal did and now Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing the same.

The Greek Freak put in a shift today, dominating all ends of the floor to help the Milwaukee Bucks crush the Boston Celtics in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

He recorded his second career triple-double and put in two crucial blocks to help the Bucks coast to victory. This road win will be crucial in this series as the Boston Celtics are no pushovers.

Giannis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) gets his 2nd career Playoff triple-double and Jrue Holiday drops 25 PTS of his own as the Bucks surge to a Game 1 win in Boston ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EyMswnEZoS — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2022

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is literally Shaq with handles”: NBA Twitter can’t help but compare the two dominant players

Antetokounmpo has drawn serious comparisons to Shaq in the past and today, there was more merit than ever. Shaq himself has praised Giannis and has even given him the ‘Superman’ title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best basketball player in the world & one of the most dominant ever. He’s on pace for 28-16-14 against the best Defense in basketball. He’s like Shaq with handles, but can make free throws. 🤯🤯🤯#FearTheDeer #Bucks — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 1, 2022

Giannis is the best player in the association. Dude is literally Shaq with handles — Arthur Dukes (@AD3____) May 1, 2022

Their careers are also eerily similar and in fact, Giannis is on pace to surpass the legendary big man.

1) Shaq had a 19 year career.

2) Giannis already has 1 more MVP & DPOY than Shaq in year 8. https://t.co/9d2WCr6TwQ — Crescent City Jesus (@JDub9911) May 2, 2022

Antetokounmpo is chasing glory. One that would put him amongst the greatest to have touched the rock. If today’s game is any indication of his path, we might just see him complete the gauntlet of going back-to-back.

Rule: If a guy goes back to back with Finals MVP and titles, they are undisputedly the top guy in the game: MJ’s two 3-peats in the 90’s

Shaq’s 3-peat in the 00’s

Kobe’s repeat in 09, 10’

Bron’s repeat in 12 and 13’

KD’s repeat in 17 and 18’ Giannis is chasing serious history. — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) May 2, 2022

