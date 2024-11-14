Giannis Antetokounmpo Reminisces Over Bucks’ Subpar Start To The 2020-21 Season Following Win Over Pistons

Last Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo snapped the Bucks’ six-game losing streak. Last night, he led them to their first consecutive wins this season. Cade Cunningham’s Pistons pushed the two-time MVP to the brink in an overtime thriller, after building an 18-point lead over the home team early in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo rose to the occasion and tallied the highest-scoring game of the 2024-25 season. He had a never-seen-before stat line of 59 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

After playing a dominant 44 minutes, the Greek Freak was understandably gassed. But in his exhaustion, Giannis’ emotions became very evident during the post-game interview as he reflected on the uphill battle his team faces.

Fiserv Forum was echoing MVP chants when a teary-eyed Antetokounmpo began, “I’m just proud of my teammates, they never stopped playing hard…For me, as long as you play that way, you always have a chance to win the game.”

“At the end of the day, nobody said it’s going to be easy right? I remember the year we won the championship, we didn’t start the season very well but at the end of the day, we never gave up,” Antetokounmpo shared.

