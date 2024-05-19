Giannis Antetokounmpo Unboxes Special Package from Erling Haaland, Congratulates Manchester City Star on Winning PL Title

Manchester City Football Club recently won their eighth Premier League title. This was their fourth consecutive title win and once again, their 2022 blockbuster signing, Erling Haaland was the difference maker throughout the season. Amidst a hectic season schedule, Haaland took some time out to send a present to Giannis Antetokounmpo following his team’s victory. The Greek Freak made a special video for his social media as he unboxed Haaland’s surprise.

Before the unboxing of his present, the Bucks star said, “Erling, I just want to say congratulations on another amazing season. You’ve been incredible, winning the Premier League again. Also winning the Golden Boot, that’s unbelievable. Keep on getting better. I love the mentality that you have.”

After complimenting the 23-year-old for a brilliant season, it was time for Giannis to unwrap his present.

The Bucks superstar’s first impression of the package was that it was heavy. However, soon he started to wonder if the gift from a player who just won the Golden Boot will help him score goals. Seems like Giannis forgot for a minute that his job is to get buckets.

As soon as he took the box out, the two-time MVP realized that the City star had sent him his brand-new Nike Phantom Force 9 boots. Giannis is 6’11, so quite unsurprisingly he wondered if the boots would fit him properly.

Within a few seconds of that question popping up in his head, he realized that the Nike boots are indeed size 17, which is his size. Swooned by the beautiful pair, Giannis said, “I’ll put these in my office and hopefully man, this year we can catch up and then you can sign it for me.”

Catching up won’t be an issue for them because not only are they both Nike athletes, but they’re also a part of Breitling’s all-star squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Erling Haaland endorse the same Swiss watch company

Both Haaland and Giannis are global superstars. Apart from Nike, Haaland and Giannis also endorse Breitling, a Swiss luxury watch company. Breitling was founded in 1884 by Léon Breitling and they’ve really stood the test of time in the competitive market of luxury wristwear.

Had a lot of fun sharing my journey with @breitling to launch the new Navitimer. All great things require time. #forthejourney #navitimer #squadonamission pic.twitter.com/Z9guxPAw52 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 29, 2022

Haaland and Giannis are a part of Breitling’s global all-star squad campaign alongside Chloe Kim, a two-time winter games gold medalist, and Trevor Lawrence, who is the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopefully the two friends get to catchup soon, because as fans, we’d be excited to learn more about their story.