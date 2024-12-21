Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Become a 3-Time MVP: NBA Analyst Backs Star in Bold Prediction After Bucks’ Turnaround

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the most valuable player and championship trophies after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The MVP race is heating up as we head into the new year. While the battle between the top five candidates is still very close, NBA analyst Adam Mares believes that this will be the season of Giannis Antetokounmpo. On the All NBA Podcast, Mares broke down why the two-time MVP is on track to bag his third league MVP award.

Even though the top five has remained pretty much the same over the years: Nikola Jokic, Giannis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum, the Greek Freak has an edge over the usual suspects, Mares concluded.

He said, “I think the Bucks are going to be the #3 seed. I think Giannis is going to win the scoring title. He’s already right now number one [in the scoring charts] and he has…like a one-point lead…he’s scoring very effectively.”

Another major factor in this scenario is that the Bucks have finally figured out how to play Giannis and Damian Lillard in tandem. After their brilliant NBA Cup win, the Bucks and Giannis are only likely to get better.

Considering the season will pan out the way it’s expected to, Mares revealed that his end-of-the-year prediction is that Giannis will close out the MVP race, “I think when he [Giannis] leads the league in scoring, puts up the efficiency and the all-around numbers that he has, and drags that team back up to the three seed in the East, I think he will become a three-time MVP, and the scoring champion.”

These are not predictions coming out of thin air. The Bucks have clawed their way back to the fifth seed in the East after a horrible start to the season. Winning the NBA Cup has also added a lot of confidence to the side. Giannis had one of his best performances on the night of the final.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has rescued his team from the slump

The Bucks played the Oklahoma City Thunder for this year’s NBA Cup trophy, where they outscored them 46-31 in the second half to win the game 97-81. Giannis was declared the NBA Cup MVP for his 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks, shooting 10-19 from the field.

The Greek Freak has had a stabilizing presence in the camp in a season that has been full of ups and downs. Until last month, they were being trashed every day by the media for being one of the worst teams in the league. Giannis has played a key role in uplifting his team and giving them a better reputation this season.

He has made changes to his game to accommodate another star player like Lillard. Dame also had 23-4-4 on the night of the NBA Cup final. The Bucks have a 14-11 record, thanks to the two-time MVP’s adjustments.