“Giannis Doesn’t Talk to the Media”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Opens Up About Being ‘Inaccessible’ Using Honeymoon Incident

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most beloved NBA players, but don’t mistake his kindness for weakness. The two-time MVP quickly realized how mentally taxing discourse with the media can become. Although he fulfills his NBA dutiesby conversing with the media before and after games, he leaves it there. He recalled an experience on his honeymoon which soured his relationship with the media going forward.

Giannis made a guest appearance on his brother Thansis’ Thanalysis Show. During their engaging conversation, Giannis praised his brother for his platform. The 6-foot-11 forward is a big fan of the new media, which the players have control over setting the record straight on narratives made by traditional media. Antetokounmpo highlighted the cons of traditional media while explaining the details of his honeymoon incident. He said,

“They tried to capture pictures of me and I understand what they’re trying to do. I don’t care about the picture, I tell them, ‘Capture your picture, just let me walk.’ I’m walking with my wife and I have my hand around her and I’m speaking to her. She’s trying to give me directions of where to go because we got lost. They were yelling like, ‘Giannis, Giannis, Giannis, Giannis, Giannis, Giannis!’ I zoned out and I walked right past it. There was this clip that said Giannis doesn’t talk to the media. He’s not accessible.”

Antetokounmpo’s recount of the experience showcases his understanding. He understood that the photographers were only doing their jobs. The only thing he desired was some respect in return for allowing them to take pictures. However, his efforts were met with media outlets slandering him for being rude.

Although his honeymoon was meant to be a joyous occasion, Giannis had to endure the media painting him in a negative light. As a result, the eight-time All-Star is okay with being inaccessible to the media. Moreover, he enjoys being able to determine when to be accessible and who is deserving of that side of him.

Giannis Antetokuonmpo and his relationship with the media

When it comes to NBA obligations involving media, Giannis didn’t hesitate to share his availability. He’ll do exactly what is required of him contractually, but he won’t go above and beyond. However, he wants to choose when to be available during the hours when he’s not working in an NBA setting.

“I want to choose when I want to [be accessible],” Giannis said. “After the games, obviously, comment of the game. When I’m with my brother and chilling like we are chilling now, yes I want to be [accessible].” When the media berates Giannis or his family, he draws the line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the most likable players in the NBA. However, fans will only learn more about Giannis as a person on his own terms going forward.