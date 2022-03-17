“Giannis is a greater player than LeBron James; he’s the most overrated player of all time”: Author endorsed by Donald Trump continually demeans the Lakers superstar by putting out one blasphemous take after another

LeBron James defies the odds and appears to turn back time at the age of 37. Lebron continues to perform at a high level at an age when most people retire.

In fact, his meteoric rise continues, as he became the first player in history to have at least 30K points, 10K assists, and 10K rebounds.

This is truly remarkable, given the Lakers’ frontman’s continued dominance in the league.

Clearly, his accomplishments place him among the best to have ever played in the NBA.

In fact, he is vying with Michael Jordan for the title of Greatest of All-Time. Furthermore, he was ranked second on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

So it stands to reason that if anyone were to assemble a starting five, LeBron James would be among them.

Nick Adams calls LeBron James overrated: Donald Trump’s favorite author does not think LeBron is one of the greatest ever

When former President Donald Trump’s ‘Favorite Author’ shared his starting five on Twitter, many were taken aback by the omission of LeBron James.

They questioned Nick Adams’ exclusion of LeBron and even proposed their own starting lineup that included the ‘King’.

The best player in NBA history at each position PG: John Stockton

SG: Michael Jordan

SF: Larry Bird

PF: Dirk Nowitzki

C: Shaquille O’Neal — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 7, 2022

Adams would go on to rank LeBron James as the 4th most dangerous man to the United States of America which makes absolutely no sense. He didn’t hold back on the player comparisons either as he ranked guys like Giannis and Shaq over the 4x Finals MVP Clearly, Nick Adams has a personal vendatta against James as his takes are beyond atrocious.

Michael Jordan > LeBron.

Kobe Bryant > LeBron.

Larry Bird > LeBron.

Giannis Antetokounmpo > LeBron.

Shaq > LeBron. LeBron most overrated player ever to play in the NBA. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 16, 2022

Top 10 Most DANGEROUS Men to America:

-George Soros

-Joe Biden

-Chuck Schumer

-LeBron James

-Don Lemon

-Colin Kaepernick

-Jeff Bezos

-Mark Zuckerberg

-Xi Jinping

-Tom Steyer — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 16, 2022

Identifying the greatest group of players in the sport’s history is a difficult task.

Regardless, almost every NBA fan agrees that LeBron James should be included on that list.

LeBron James has dominated the NBA for several years and continues to do so even at the age of 37.

Furthermore, he has contributed to the success of three franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.