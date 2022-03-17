“I put some spinners on them whips, blasted the song and felt like a million bucks!” : Dwyane Wade’s million dollar car collection is absolutely drool worthy

Dwyane Wade is like 99% of the athletes in the NBA – he loves his flash, and he loves his cars

Born in Chicago Illinois, NBA legend Dwyane Wade had multiple sources of inspiration. He was born in the same city the 6-time champion Michael Jordan played in and grew up watching them win the titles along the way. He also had his inspiration from the street culture of Chicago and its unique sense of style.

The Flash before he became the Miami Heat legend he is today, worked a humble job in a car dealership as a washer/detailer. This along with the Windy City’s penchant for donks made him want them more. While the car scene was not as burgeoning as the west coast and their drop-tops, long hoods, low-riders, Chicago had its own thing going.

Wade also played for two years in Milwaukee, for his alma mater Marquette University. Watching those Wisconsin boys with their tricked-out cars made Wade save up for one himself. He got himself a blue Escalade, with matching rims. He got the whole Pimp my Ride works on it and drove around blasting the song “Ridin’ Spinners”.

Dwyane Wade may be huge for the cars he buys – but that doesn’t stop him from buying more of them

Wade may have a penchant for everything fast, but his favorite brand is a legend in the racing circuit. He loves the McLaren brand so much, that he owns multiple iterations of the same car. Pull up to any gas station in Miami, there should be at least one exotic getting gas. Wade was enchanted by this culture and blew big bags on Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and the works. He and his longtime friend LeBron James went ham owning the best exotics in the South Beach area.

He let his hobby trickle down to his kids as well, regularly seen letting them drive. While he may have broken a few rules by putting a minor without a license in the driver’s seat, he scored some brownie points in the coolest dad category.

But the coolest car on his list must be the best collaborative effort to date – The Mercedes SLR-McLaren. The car Wade owns is so rare, that there are only 150 in the world currently. The best part about this is, the other NBA athlete to host this beast in his garage is the GOAT himself – Michael Jordan. Who knew two Chicago Boys would own the two of the best-looking McLaren.

