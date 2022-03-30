“Giannis’s points are an absolute guarantee!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about the Bucks’ MVP and shower him with the ultimate praise

Nets’ Kevin Durant drops 41 on the Pistons, speaks up about Giannis Antetokounmpo and gives him a huge compliment

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons tonight. It was an important match for the Nets, as a loss here could have affected their seeding gravely. Entering the game just half a game ahead of the 9th seeded Hornets, the Pistons did not look like they were going to hand an easy win.

After taking a 12-point lead in the first half, the Pistons were not able to hold Kevin Durant off forever. After dropping 19 in the first half, KD followed it up with 22 in the second half. He led the Nets past the Pistons with his 41 points and 11 rebounds.

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid both have 1853 points, but LeBron James is taking home the scoring title!”: Insane statistic shows how both the Sixers’ and Bucks’ stars have same point total in same number of games this season

With this win, the Nets are a game ahead of the Hornets and would feel a little more secure about their 8th seed.

Kevin Durant calls Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping his usual quote of points a guarantee

With the Bucks winning tonight and holding on to the 2nd seed, they seem like the likely opponent for the Nets for the first round of playoffs. After the game tonight, Kevin Durant was asked about the key to slowing Giannis Antetokounmpo down.

Durant honored Giannis with the ultimate respect and said,

“He’s one of the players that has established himself that his points are almost an absolute guarantee.”

“His points are almost an absolute guarantee” Kevin Durant talks about trying to stop Giannis and the BUcks: pic.twitter.com/CLgZOMd2Ge — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 30, 2022

Durant went on to praise the rest of the Bucks as well and said they’re an excellent team.

Also Read: “NBA media discredit Giannis and LeBron James and anoint Kevin Durant as THE BEST”: Dwyane Wade blasts media fraternity for going ‘out of their way’ to keep higher standards for the Bucks and Lakers stars

The Brooklyn Nets faced off the Milwaukee Bucks last year in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The Bucks won in 7 games, that too in an OT thriller for Game 7. Kevin Durant knows Giannis and his game, and wasn’t saying what he said just out of respect for the reigning champs.

If the Nets do end up facing the Bucks in the first round, it would be one interesting series.