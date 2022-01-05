“I don’t fear nobody dawg, I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you”: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

Ja Morant displays another clutch performance extending the Grizzlies winning streak to six games. The former ROY was dominant against the big men in the Cavaliers uniform.

The argument for Ja Morant being an All-Star this year is only gaining momentum, especially with his performance against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Grizzlies guard had 26-points, 5-rebounds, 6-assists, and 2-steals against the Cavaliers, which included 6-points in the last 30 seconds of the game.

Morant scored back-to-back layups to give the Grizzlies a comfortable lead to win the contest. The 6″3′ guard beat the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Brandon Goodwin in the paint, making tough contested layups.

The victory against the Cavaliers marked the Grizzlies’ tenth win on the road out of the last eleven games. Morant had the following to say during the post-game interview. The Grizzlies guard took a shot at the seven-footers in the Cavs locker room.

“I don’t fear nobody dawg. I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you.”

why should i be scared? we put on our shoes the same way . 🤷🏽‍♂️💯 https://t.co/4f1W0sPIdt — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 5, 2022

In the last six games, Morant has averaged 30.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 6.2 APG on 53.4% shooting from the field and 60.9% shooting from the 3-point line. G12 had already got his flowers from superstars Kevin Durant and LeBron James as he put on a show against both the stalwarts.

Morant has not only made his case for an All-Star selection but may have just entered the MVP conversation as well.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers.

Cavs tryna guard Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/oxld3ndro1 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 5, 2022

Politics is the only reason Ja Morant isn’t an All-Star starter at this point. Steph has his spot locked. The other spot should be Ja Morant’s. — Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) January 5, 2022

much love OG . 💪🏽 https://t.co/iF2EgZPWCx — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 5, 2022

The way Ja Morant drives, absorbs contact, hangs for that extra second and gets the layup off is truly insane — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 5, 2022

.@JaMorant has made the leap this year 📈 📈 Last season vs. this season: 19 PPG ➡️ 25 PPG

45% FG ➡️ 49% FG

30% 3-PT FG ➡️ 40% 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/12aKVCTY6Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2022

10/10 recommend having ja morant on your basketball team — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 5, 2022

six straight wins. hottest team in the west. come out and support the gang this thursday. turn the forum up. bring a friend. — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) January 5, 2022

Morant is on his way to put Grizzlies on the map, who have relatively had low popularity in the league.