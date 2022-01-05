Basketball

“I don’t fear nobody dawg, I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you”: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

"I don't fear nobody dawg, I don't care if you 7"7' or whatever, I'm coming straight at you": Ja Morant's performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Kyrie Irving really found a way to play without getting the vaccine”: Shaquille O’Neal shares media concerning the Nets star’s unprecedented return to play
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I don't fear nobody dawg, I don't care if you 7"7' or whatever, I'm coming straight at you": Ja Morant's performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him
“I don’t fear nobody dawg, I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you”: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

Ja Morant displays another clutch performance extending the Grizzlies winning streak to six games. The…