Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 19/02/2023

WATCH: Luka Doncic Hits Ridiculous Behind-the-back Half-court Shot Copying the Sixers Mascot During All-Star Warmups 

Image taken from Twitter.com

Luka Doncic is having his bit of fun as he gears up for his fourth straight NBA All-Star Appearance. The Dallas Mavericks superstar also indulged in some fun and showed off his ridiculous ability.

Of course, we are no strangers to Luka’s infinite level of skill with a basketball. We have seen him hit clutch shots throughout his career and last night, he showed us more of his uncanny abilities.

Just as the All-Stars were taking to the court for practices and press conferences, the Philadelphia 76ers mascot decided to try and land a ridiculous behind-the-back half-court shot.

Of course, Doncic wanted to get in on the fun.

WATCH: Luka Doncic effortlessly nails a ridiculous half-court shot with his back turned to the basket!

Just take a look at this video, and you will see almost how effortlessly Luka Doncic actually made the bucket. First, he nonchalantly asks the mascot about the shot and then with his first try, sinks it.

Keep in mind, he barely looked at the basket. Ridiculous is the best word to describe his effort. Just take a look.

Dallas Mavericks star is looking forward to Mexico?!

Apart from sinking shots that feel like a fever dream, Luka is excited for the All-Star weekend. He is only 23 years old and despite that, he has made it to 4 All-Star games. This is his third straight as a starter.

But he isn’t really looking forward to the spectacle. Instead, his eyes are on the flight he will take on Sunday night. And no, he isn’t just going back to Dallas.

As the weekend is a big event in the NBA, players are treated to 9 days off. The play resumes on Thursday night. Doncic has plans to hit up Mexico.

We think margaritas and sunny beaches are on Luka’s mind.

