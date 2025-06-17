Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Hold Back, Admits Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder’s Superior Talent as Game 5 Nears

Many NBA fans are still trying to comprehend how the OKC Thunder managed to steal Game 4 on the road from the Indiana Pacers. They were thoroughly outplayed yet found a way to win when it mattered most. Mostly led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his 35 points. But Gilbert Arenas believes there’s more to the story as well.

Any fan watching Game 4 could easily recognize how little the ball was in SGA’s hands at the beginning of possessions. Andrew Nembhard did an excellent job of denying him the ball and sticking to him like glue. Because of this, the Thunder had to adjust.

OKC’s head coach Mark Daigneault decided to have the co-star Jalen Williams take the ball up the court as the point guard. This led to fast breaks off inbound passes due to the Pacers’ high press. It was an adjustment that Arenas applauded.

“They adjusted very well putting Jalen [Williams] at the point, giving him some room to relax a little bit offensively so he can take over in the last 5 minutes,” Arenas said on his podcast, Gil’s Arena.

The adjustment proved fruitful for Daigneault. It was an ugly first three quarters, but when it mattered most in the fourth, SGA had the stamina to come through. He continued to press into the paint and force the Pacers into some tough fouls. It ultimately wore them down and got the Thunder the win.

Despite the adjustments, though, Arenas still thinks the Pacers have been the better team so far. And it’s mostly because of their head coach, Rick Carlisle

“The Pacers are playing a better basketball game. One is coaching a lot better in-game. If he had the same amount of talent, this would be over,” Arenas said.

It’s a hard statement to argue against. Carlisle has been here before with the Dallas Mavericks when they were underdogs against the Miami Heat. Even then, he was able to out-scheme one of the greatest coaches of this era in Erik Spoelstra. Now, he’s getting the best of another one in Daigneault.

The Pacers are playing better basketball they’re just not as talented as OKC ️ pic.twitter.com/SvA5QeAM8w — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) June 16, 2025

Yet, because of OKC’s immense talent, they’ve been able to skate by even while being outcoached. “But because OKC’s talent is just a lot better, they’re getting away with a lot of things,” Arenas stated.

The Thunder are going to look to use that talent to win Game 5 at home tonight. It’s a massive opportunity for them to finally get a hold of the series. The Pacers haven’t trailed in a series all playoffs, will tonight finally be the night?

Furthermore, neither of these teams has lost back-to-back games in the playoffs. So, evidence suggests the edge is with Indiana. But we all know OKC is a devil’s pit to play in, and it’s going to be tough energy for them to overcome.