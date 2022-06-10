“Hey, Draymond Green! Shoot it, you bighead”: When Warriors forward couldn’t put away a 5’2 Kevin Hart in 3-point contest

Kevin Hart is a celebrity All-Star games legend who has won the most MVPs and has had some great 3-point shooting challenges against Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Hollywood celebs may look like the people who are good for nothing apart from their profession, but there are many celebrities who can play basketball and are great at it.

Although not anywhere close to the level of NBA players, they can ball. Also, not anyway near the rapper J. Cole who is set to play professional basketball in Canada’s top-tier league.

But still, NBA gets good enough celebs from Hollywood and professionals from other sports who make the celebrity All-Star event worth watching. From Terrell Owens in 2008 and 09 to Alex Toussaint in 2022 the event has had 17 seasons.

Also read: “When Michael Jordan played he didn’t complain so why should we?”: Patrick Beverley expresses his disapproval toward NBA shortening its 82-games schedule

But guess which profession has the highest number of MVPs. Comedian. All of 5-feet, 2 inches tall, Kevin Hart has won every MVP award between 2012 and 2015.

He is literally good at playing basketball as good as he is with the mic on stage. The man has even played, or you can say challenged NBA stars like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green for a 3-point contest and almost beat one of them.

When Kevin Hart almost beat Draymond Green in a three-point shooting contest

Just after spectacularly announcing his retirement from the All-Star Celebrity game while receiving his fourth award in 2015, the Jumanji actor came back the very next year to participate in the 3-point contest.

The smart man challenged Draymond Green, who wasn’t an excellent 3-point shooter but good enough to drill some important shots from distance for the best franchise at the time, and the defending NBA Champs the Golden State Warriors.

.@Money23Green & @KevinHart4real finally kept to their word and went head to head…😂 https://t.co/K7E9erTMBt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2016

It was also the year when a career 31 percenter Green was shooting his career-best 38.8% from the perimeter. Hart didn’t choose the best year for his challenge, but still gave the All-Star a tough fight and didn’t allow the NBA champ to outshoot him.

Since then, the 4x All-Star has gone under 30 per cent from the line. Looks like someone went into Draymond’s head there, which is generally the other way around.

Also read: “Magic Johnson sends you a video of himself for a whopping $1,500”: Lakers legend charges a high fee as he was brought onto the Board of Directors for Cameo