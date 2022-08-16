“While Montrezl Harrell faces felony charges for marijuana, Draymond Green is passing it out at his wedding”: NBA Reddit calls out hypocrisy regarding marijuana legalization in the U.S.

The use of marijuana by athletes is one of the major concerns around the world, and Draymond Green passing on huge blunts at his marriage shows NBA stars’ stance.

The policies regarding marijuana in the United States and around the world are severely flawed. While it is allowed for medicinal purposes in some states of the US, it is prohibited or partially prohibited in most other states.

Somewhere in another part of the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in prison for illegal possession of marijuana and is held in a prison in Russia.

US athletes, activists, and legislators have shown consistent support for Griner, while heaping pressure on the Biden administration to do more to secure her freedom. With no advances in their appeal, the US has said it will pursue a prisoner swap including the athlete and Viktor Bout, a Russian imprisoned in the US who was a prolific arms dealer.

While in Dallas, Texas, former NBA champion Iman Shumpert is facing 2-years in prison and a $10,000 fine for carrying 6 ounces of marijuana. And another NBA star Montrezl Harrell is facing up to 5-years in prison for being in a car that had a bag of marijuana.

Where are we drawing the line?

NBA Reddit call out the hypocrisy in the rules regarding marijuana as Draymond Green showcases huge marijuana joints at his wedding party

As they are even having the freedom of not getting tested for marijuana before the games, NBA players are some of the top names who want its legalization throughout the nation.

Draymond Green, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are some of the biggest names in the NBA who have been calling for BG’s release from Russia mostly because they themselves do not consider marijuana use a crime like most other countries in the world.

Green, for one, clearly made it a point to show where he stands. NBA Reddit got our attention to the Warriors forward, who recently got married and what it looks like had some other things than food and drinks for the reception party.

When some athletes are facing jail time and some got themselves banned from participating in Olympics or World Championships for using marijuana and several stars from all professions support its legalization, the U.S. is in a tough spot to show its stance as a nation with probably no idea of where to go from here.