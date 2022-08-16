Basketball

“While Montrezl Harrell faces felony charges for marijuana, Draymond Green is passing it out at his wedding”: NBA Reddit calls out hypocrisy regarding marijuana legalization in the U.S.

“While Montrezl Harrell faces felony charges for marijuana, Draymond Green is passing it out at his wedding”: NBA Reddit calls out hypocrisy regarding marijuana legalization in the U.S.
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
$70M man Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan
Next Article
$1.6 billion worth Michael Jordan could never coach in the NBA due to his otherworldly expectations and rageful demeanor
NBA Latest Post
$1.6 billion worth Michael Jordan could never coach in the NBA due to his otherworldly expectations and rageful demeanor
$1.6 billion worth Michael Jordan could never coach in the NBA due to his otherworldly expectations and rageful demeanor

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. However, despite once being…