Gilbert Arenas Says Skip Bayless Made a Career By Slandering LeBron James, Couldn’t Do the Same to Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless is best known for his disdain for LeBron James. The analyst never misses an opportunity to slander the four-time NBA champion and is notorious for finding ways to trash the Lakers superstar, even when debating topics that have nothing to do with the forward. His trademark habit has irked many, including Gilbert Arenas, who called him out for it.

On an episode of Gil’s Arena, the three-time NBA All-Star said that Bayless has built his entire career as a TV analyst by slandering James. He claimed that the same strategy wouldn’t have worked at the time when Michael Jordan ruled the league. The former Wizards star explained that talking down on athletes of the Bulls icon’s caliber was frowned upon.

He noted that analysts today can build a career off hating players. However, in the 1990s, that would have led to immediate sacking. Arenas said,

“Skip Bayless, what he’s done to LeBron for 22 years, he wouldn’t have no job past the first mother****ing month. You said anything about Michael Jordan bad and…you’re a** wouldn’t have no job then. That don’t exist now. So, there was no making a career off of Michael Jordan slander…When you heard Michael Jordan’s name, it made you smile.”

Arenas believes that the lack of slander for Jordan from analysts and media members ensured he remains one of the most beloved players even today. However, Bayless’ relentless bashing of James has seeped into the public psyche, guaranteeing that the forward would never be universally revered as the forward.

Despite the analyst’s obsession with him, the Lakers superstar has only hit back at him once in the most disrespectful fashion.

When LeBron James responded to Skip Bayless

During the Lakers and Pelicans’ first meeting of the 2019-20 NBA season, James faced off against a rookie Zion Williamson. The young forward was the most hyped prospect since the four-time NBA champion and naturally, the veteran was among the most equipped to give him sage advice.

Bayless took exception to James’ action and posted on X that there’s no need for the Lakers superstar to advise youngsters when they don’t need any. The veteran forward usually steered clear of addressing the analyst’s criticism, but was extremely upset about this jibe. During an interview, he addressed the comment and responded,

“If I’m able to give my wisdom and game, pass it down…while I’m playing…I feel like it’s my job. You know, anybody that says that ‘why would he do that’…tell them to kiss my a**.”

Since then, he has not acknowledged Bayless’ existence, let alone responded to his criticism.