Gilbert Arenas Sheds Light on How Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Thanasis Is 2nd Most Important Player on the Bucks

Apr 4, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs his brother, Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43), while walking off the floor against the Washington Wizards. Credit: © Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly the most important player on the Milwaukee Bucks’ team, with many calling Damian Lillard the second. But during an episode of Gil’s Arena, Gilbert Arenas said that Giannis’ brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks’ second most important player. He asserted that if the Bucks don’t re-sign Thanasis, there would be trouble brewing.

Arenas brought this up on his show days before the team was reportedly showing interest in giving Giannis’ older brother a new deal. It appeared that he was making a prediction amid uncertainties about the future of the Bucks superstar. Arenas even claimed that Giannis would be “gone” if the Bucks don’t re-sign Thanasis.

“Besides Giannis, the most important person on the team is his brother.” The Milwaukee Bucks know not to get rid of Thanasis. https://t.co/mEA2S0tZGB pic.twitter.com/KGvUye1Q1w — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 19, 2024

The Wizards legend recalled a conversation with Jeff Teague, where the former Bucks guard openly stated that Thanasis was the team’s second most important guy. Arenas said,

“Jeff Teague, Jeff Teague said besides Gainnis the most important person on the team was his brother. He said ‘when things wasn’t going right, he’s looking at his older brother.’ You know, when they’re winning he wants to celebrate with his brother.”

Taking away Thanasis would be taking away something incredibly important to Giannis, according to Arenas. The Wizards legend cited Lillard’s disappointing year as something that could potentially happen to Giannis if his brother is not on the team. Dame struggled while playing away from his family and dealing with personal issues. Arenas said,

“It’s kind of like with Dame last year, right? Don’t have his family with him, it affects him.”

Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo have an unbreakable bond

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two most important things in the world are basketball and family. Growing up in poverty, the Bucks star had an extremely close bond with his brother Thanasis as well as his other siblings. That close bond is present even today as the two suit up for the Bucks together. Giannis once called Thanasis the perfect brother. He said,

“My brother, Thanasis. I am the man that I am because of him. Not even close. This guy is… If you could mold the perfect brother. he has to be up there, man.”

The two share an unbreakable bond, and it helps Giannis stay focused on the court. Thanasis is a supporting pillar for the two-time MVP, and that’s what makes him the Bucks’ most important player after Giannis.