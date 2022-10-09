“What has 4 wheels and flies?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo cracks the worst dad joke amidst chants in Abu Dhabi

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a rapturous reception in Abu Dhabi. But he also had time to crack a dad joke in the lift. Old habits die hard.

A player of Giannis’ caliber making his way to the middle east is a once in a lifetime experience for fans. To see the likes of a two-time MVP and a future Hall-of-Famer in the making is rare for fans on the other side of the world.

Naturally, fans erupted in chants for the 2021 Finals MVP and he responded by running over to the scorer’s table. You might be wondering why Antetokounmpo didn’t play in last night’s game.

Well, that is because he was rested ahead of the season. As he looked quite springy and fresh in the last game, the coaches decided to sit him out for this one.

Most preseason games are sort of a litmus test to see where the athlete’s conditioning and skill level are. We all know how good Giannis is. And he showed glimpses of potent offense during his limited outing.

But what really caught our eye is the fact that he managed to make a dad joke, during all the hustle and bustle.

Giannis trying to give the people what they want. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZkw6Rwk3v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 8, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the time of his life during his first visit to the Middle East

A dad joke that is perhaps his worst one by far. Ever since Giannis welcomed his son Liam, he has taken up a keen interest in cracking bad jokes. He

What started as a trope during a press conference last season, has now become a habitual thing. He makes them everywhere. He even has a book of dad jokes!

I had a joke ready, but no one asked 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rovVvvW9kB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 8, 2022

“What has 4 wheels and flies?” Giannis asks in the elevator. A pause is followed by the answer”A garbage truck” which has everyone thinking, what did they do to deserve this? A few laughs and head nods mean that Giannis is once again successful in cracking a lame joke.

What is next for Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo?

The season is about to kick off in less than 10 days’ time! And the expectations for Milwaukee are sky-high . With their entire core back in the picture and a few good additions, they look set to reclaim the throne once again.

But, it won’t be easy. The east is stacked this year. Each team has added players that give them another dimension. Whether it is on the offensive end or the defensive.

It will be tough to see the team get out of this tough group, but if they do, there is no denying they will be challenging for the throne and might even recoup it.

As for Giannis, he doesn’t care about personal accolades. He has won enough. Right now, he cares about winning a championship. And Milwaukee has a short window to make it happen. Again.