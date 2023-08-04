“Give LeBron James The Calm Down Pills”: Carmelo Anthony Hilariously ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Lakers Star’s High Energy During Team USA’s 2008 Practices

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were considered generational talents ever since their high school days. The two were involved in the biggest high school duels. Despite that, James and Melo were close friends, and unlike many friendships that deteriorate over time, both the stars have remained close to each other. While they were good friends, the only occasion they teamed up prior to 2021 was for their country. And when two friends come together, fun stories are a sure thing. The same happened during the 2008 Olympics when the two stars were on the same team.

Carmelo Anthony teamed up with LeBron James at the Lakers for the 2021-22 season, but till then his prime days were long gone. After playing two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, then 37-year-old Carmelo joined LeBron in Los Angeles. Anthony failed to put in the same numbers he used to score effortlessly in his prime days. Matching LeBron James’ level might look achievable but maintaining the same in the long run is not. Anthony even failed to match his level back in 2008, when he had to ask for ‘calm down’ pills for LeBron due to his high intensity.

Carmelo Anthony asks energetic LeBron James to ‘calm down’

In a video resurfaced from the 2008 Olympics practice session, LeBron can be seen throwing the ball around and dunking on both sides of the floor, while the other USA players were watching him. Melo was seen in the video sitting on the court, stretching his arm. Watching LeBron working hard at such high intensity, he shouted “Give Bron the calm down pills man.” But nothing bothered the four-time NBA champion as he continued to dunk the ball.

LeBron’s contribution to the 2008 Redeem Team was not only limited to the court. Jason Kidd recently opened up about the importance of the LeBron factor on the team. His playful nature kept him very serious Kobe engaged and laughing, which helped him to calm down his competitive drive. In the video from the Redeem team, Kobe was seen laughing when James was playfully mimicking the NBA announcers.

Despite his comic presence, LeBron remained one of the leaders on Team USA in the 2008 Redeem Team. While Bryant was known for his serious Mamba nature, LeBron led by keeping the energy a little light and mingling teammates around. Bryant was a great teammate but he expected his teammates to remain focused on the job.

LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Team USA put up Chris Paul for a heavy task

LeBron James has formed some of the greatest rivalries and also some of the most incredible friendships in the NBA. His friendship tale with Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony will remain in the heart of fans for a long time. It seems like CP3 had to go through a lot when he was a rookie in the league and that too tortured by his own friends. In 2006, Paul was seen being teased and forced to do his rookie duties by his own young mates.

D Wade who was signing autographs with CP, started teasing him and later hung his bag on his shoulders. Watching the former Miami Heat legend do this other players from Team USA did the same thing. Perhaps, the most hilarious situation came when James did the same thing. All four players have had very successful careers. However, Paul is looking for a ring and Melo retired without a ring.