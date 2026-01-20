“Go Home in the First Round”: Jimmy Butler’s ACL Injury Has Stephen A. Smith Predicting a Harsh Reality for Warriors

Sports can be unforgiving even on the best of days as the Golden State Warriors found out on Monday night. Despite winning against the Miami Heat, star forward Jimmy Butler ended up leaving the game with a torn ACL, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. Given that they were just getting into some kind of rhythm, this really puts the Warriors season in jeopardy.

The Warriors haven’t exactly had the season they had hoped for. Even through, they have had moments of individual brilliance, the team just hasn’t been consistent enough to break into top seed. That said, they are currently on a four-game win streak and were looking to expand this recent string of success into great momentum.

It is still possible to build on that momentum, but it will be extremely difficult with Butler, their second best player after Stephen Curry, out for the rest of the year. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith doesn’t just think it’ll be difficult, but it will be borderline impossible.

“I think [Butler’s injury] means they go home in the first round,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

“Devastating. I think it means they go home in the first round.”@stephenasmith reacts to Warriors forward Jimmy Butler suffering a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/MYrUf6g5ML — First Take (@FirstTake) January 20, 2026



We have seen teams rally behind losing a key piece for deep postseason runs in the past. The difference with this Warriors team is that they may not have a replacement for Butler’s production.

Butler has been averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 52% shooting from the field. His production isn’t even the biggest downside of his injury. With him gone, the Warriors lose a leadership figure in the locker room, one with play-off experience. The six-time All-Star is notoriously one of the best playoff performers.

Of course, with Butler’s absence, this means there’s an open position at the starting forward slot. Many would assume this is the opportunity Jonathan Kuminga has been waiting for. However, Smith is fairly certain, coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want Kuminga putting on a Warriors’ jersey.

“[Kuminga] is going in the opposite direction. We know it’s not because of his skill set; in all likelihood, it’s because of his relationship with the coach. Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to want him to play for the Warriors,” Smith proclaimed.

It breaks Smith’s heart to come to this conclusion since Curry is having yet another stellar season. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game at 37 years of age.

It looks that despite his efforts in offense, without Butler, the hill is just too steep to climb on, especially in the West where they have to compete with the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers.