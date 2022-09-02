Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert? Who’s got the last laugh?

NBA Reddior asks a key question now that Donovan Mitchell is now part of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Is the perennial finals series between the Cavaliers and the Warriors back on now?

In case you were living under the proverbial rock, this little trade recently took place.

3 unprotected first-round picks, 2 pick swaps, Lauri Markanen, and Colin Sexton went the other way to make this happen. But hey, did the Cavaliers really lose much here?

Nope.

Either way, this franchise was on the come-up, and that was without Donovan Mitchell. Now that he’s here though, things could just go absolutely wild.

Another team that’s on the come-up in the NBA, are Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who spent the last season being pretty good themselves.

Now, with that in mind, a certain NBA Redditor had quite the question to ask. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear it.

NBA Redditor floats massive question into the NBA community’s mind ahead of this upcoming season

Let’s not get confused here. Donovan Mitchell is, at the very least, a top 25 player in the NBA right now. And when you add that kind of player to a roster such as the Cavaliers, without having lost any key players… We won’t lie, it’s looking dangerous, even for the best teams in the NBA.

But the Cavaliers aren’t the only one with that kind of acquisition.

Heck, earlier this offseason, the Timberwolves acquired Don’s former partner Rudy Gobert to their team, adding massively to a very productive team.

With those things in mind, NBA Redditor zmajxdd2 floated this question across.

Who will be better next season; Minnesota Timberwolves or Cleveland Cavaliers?

We won’t lie, it’s a simple question. But, the answer couldn’t be more complex.

Do you choose the defensive versatility of the Cavaliers, boosted by Donovan Mitchell’s offense? Or do you go for the Timberwolves’ impeccable offensive upside, boosted by Rudy Gobert’s DPOY caliber defense?

Personally, we pick the former to just edge out the latter. But even with that being said, we’d be lying If we said it isn’t anybody’s guess right now.

So, who’s your pick?

