Basketball

Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert? Who’s got the last laugh?

Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert? Who's got the last laugh?
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
$60 million Pistons star hated playing with 40 y/o Michael Jordan on Wizards
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert? Who's got the last laugh?
Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert? Who’s got the last laugh?

NBA Reddior asks a key question now that Donovan Mitchell is now part of the…