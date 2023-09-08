“Go Out and Kill Them!”: Shaquille O’Neal Claimed Ernie Johnson Interviewing 17-Year-Old Shaq Made Him Decide 2nd Career

Ernie Johnson joined Turner Sports in 1989. Rather fittingly, one of the first sports icons he interviewed was Shaquille O’Neal. Ernie visited the NBA superstar when he was just a 17-year-old boy joining LSU. Shaq was so impressed by the interview at the time, that he allegedly decided what to do after retirement at that very moment. In the documentary ‘The Inside Story’, the legend narrated the story to his colleagues.

Advertisement

Twenty-two years after Shaq’s interview with Ernie, he lived up to his aspirations of becoming a part of the media. He retired from the NBA in 2011 and joined the show ‘Inside the NBA’, which was hosted primarily by Ernie Johnson. Arguably the best sports shows on Television, the crew also contains NBA champion Kenny Smith and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Shaquille O’Neal’s first interview with Ernie Johnson

Shaquille O’Neal was beginning his college career in 1989 when Ernie Johnson visited him at his house. As a 17-year-old, he was already turning heads with his size and ability on the basketball court. The documentary of the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew showed a clip of the interview and what Shaq had to say when asked about his game. Here is what he said:

Advertisement

“No matter who is the opponent, just go out there and kill them. If he is small, short, big, fat or tall – just kill them.”

Shaq also revealed how his fascination for the show began and what inspired him to join the show. Apparently, Ernie coming to Shaq’s house in the military camp gathered a lot of buzz around the base. He was impressed with the TV host and decided to work with him in the future. To the fans’ delight, he achieved that goal of his. Here is what Shaq had to say on this:

“I watched Inside the NBA as a player for one reason only. On a lonely day in 1989, this [Ernie] guy came to my house. [Addressing Ernie] I always had a affinity, a great respect and great love for you. When Ernie came to my house in 1989, he made me a man in my little army base.”

Given the history here, it likely wouldn’t be unfair to say that the show’s greatness was 34 years in the making. As many in the NBA community announce, it was well worth it.

Advertisement

Shaq’s entrance to Inside the NBA

Eleven years ago, Shaq had an incredible introduction to the show. With Ernie Johnson introducing the newest member of the team by pointing at the chair, Shaq had a grand entrance in store. With an announcer introducing him in WWE style, Shaq walked the ramp with fireworks and cheer girls around him.



To add humor to the moment, there were T-shirts shot towards Charles Barley with the caption – ‘Can you dig it?’. All the hoopla suddenly disappears, and Shaq is found sitting in his chair with a straight face. The show has been a fan favorite for a long time since then, with the chemistry between the four co-hosts only having evolved over the years.