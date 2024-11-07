‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Was “The Most Fundamental Basketball Player” According to Celtics Assistant Coach

Michael Jordan is revered for his flashy dunks, his hang time which earned him the nickname ‘Air Jordan,’ and his stylish finishes around the rim. However, what made him one of the best players ever was his mastery of the game’s fundamentals. Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell believes no player understood and used the basics to dominate quite like the six-time NBA champion.

On The Mark Jackson Show, the host asked the former Rockets guard who the Greatest of All Time was in his opinion. The 54-year-old coach claimed that the choice boiled down to LeBron James or Michael Jordan before picking the latter. He highlighted the Bulls icon’s smooth offensive game as one of the main reasons why he believes the guard is the GOAT. Cassell said,

“Hardest thing in our league is to score. The thing I tell our young guys around here that how he scores. He scores so easy at times. When you come down offense, you run your plays, you got five or six passes and he comes down, jab you, right over top of you, 17 seconds on the shot clock. That’s what separates him in my opinion more than anybody in our league.”

The Celtics coach claimed that the three years Jordan spent in North Carolina under Dean Smith, who was known to be a stickler about his players learning the game’s fundamentals, helped him polish his game and transition seamlessly to the NBA. Cassell is among the few players who can give a detailed description of the difference between Jordan’s and James’ playstyles having witnessed them firsthand.

Sam Cassell’s testimony holds a lot of weight

The retired point guard faced off against both players several times during his 15-year NBA career. He battled Jordan 19 times in his career and tasted victory only five times. In 1998, he played against Jordan and the Bulls in the playoffs for the first and only time in his career. They swept Cassell and the Bucks in the first round and the five-time MVP scored 30+ points in all three games.

Cassell had a better time playing against James as he won six of the 14 games he played against the forward. By the time he retired in 2009, the forward had won his first MVP award and was the face of the league alongside Kobe Bryant. While the three-time NBA champion admires the Lakers superstar, he believes Jordan is the greatest ever.

His seemingly objective view on the subject is in line with Ron Artest and Reggie Miller, who battled James and Jordan and chose the latter as their GOAT. It speaks volumes about the impact the six-time NBA champion left on his opponents.