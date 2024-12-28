“Time For Sam Cassell”: Kevin Garnett Uses Mike Brown Firing To Push Former Teammate For Kings Job

In a shocking decision, the Sacramento Kings fired their head coach Mike Brown on Friday. The Kings are going through an early season slump and the coach has been sacrificed for the same. However, Kevin Garnett has spotted an opportunity in this situation and is rooting for his former teammate Sam Cassell to take charge in Sactown.

After the news of Brown’s firing went public, the NBA legend took to Instagram to lobby for his former teammate. He shared a screenshot of the news on his IG story to make a case for Cassell as the head coach.

KG wrote, “I think it’s time for Sam Cassell to enter the chat, just saying…best in the biz.” Cassell is a former All-Star and a three-time NBA Champion. He played in the league from 1993 to 2009 and was a teammate of KG in Minnesota and Boston. After retirement, Cassell joined the Washington Wizards as an assistant head coach.

The 55-year-old has been an assistant coach since 2009 for four teams and is currently with the Celtics. Even in his tenure as assistant coach, Cassell has been an NBA Champion. So, KG’s endorsement for him to take up the vacant position in Sacramento isn’t just a result of their friendship.

The Kings are currently 13-18 in the league with a five-game losing streak. They need an experienced coach to get out of this slump as the season is getting more serious by the week. Whether KG’s suggestion will hold any weight in the Kings’ selection for their new head coach or not, we will know in time. For now, Doug Christie is being considered to be the frontrunner to be their head coach.

NBA coaches share their thoughts on Mike Brown’s firing

The current season was Brown’s third with the Kings. Although the team is going through a rough phase right now, his tenure in Sacramento was largely successful. Which is why the sudden decision to fire him came as a shock to many.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told the media, “The firing of Mike Brown today was just shocking to me… I view him as one of the standard bearers for integrity for our profession, and I’m just just absolutely shocked.”

Nuggets coach Mike Malone also came to his defense and ridiculed the Kings’ management for this decision.

“At first I was really shocked and surprised. Then I caught myself. I said, why am I shocked and surprised? [I’m not] for two reasons. One, because as an NBA head coach, ultimately, you’re going to get the blame… And two, who [Brown] works for. So I’m not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person.”

The Kings are yet to name a replacement after the sudden firing. It remains to be seen whether KG’s advice will hold weight or whether the Kings will hold till the offseason to sign a new head coach.