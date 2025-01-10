“Gonna Tell it How it is”: Carmelo Anthony Hints at Taking Inspiration From Michael Jordan for HoF Speech

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame just yet, but there’s no question that he’ll be among the names listed when the class is announced in April.

Anthony, whose accomplishments include leading Syracuse to an NCAA championship as a freshman in 2003, making 10 All-Star teams and six All-NBA teams, winning three Olympic gold medals, and being 10th on the all-time NBA scoring list, should be a shoo-in to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, and during an episode of his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, he spoke about what his Hall-of-Fame induction speech might look like.

“It’s going to be very sincere … some shots are going to be in there, but it’s going to be direct shots. I’ma tell the story, but I’ma tell it how it is, I’ma tell it from my point of view.”

It looks like Melo’s taking at least some inspiration from Michael Jordan, who famously held nothing back when he called out his detractors and those who didn’t believe in him during his speech in 2009. Melo hilariously followed this up by saying that he was coming in peace, “But you gotta prepare for war in a time of peace.”

Carmelo Anthony is grateful for the recognition after a legendary career

Melo shared a heartfelt message upon being announced as an eligible nominee in December.

Blessed to be named among such incredible players. My love for basketball is forever. I will always be grateful for this game, and the communities that stood by me as I chased my dreams. To my family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches — THANK YOU. #STAYME7O https://t.co/ucgnmW7lG9 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) December 19, 2024

Being nominated is just the first step towards gaining enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts. The next step in the process is for the Hall-of-Fame finalists to be announced on February 14th. After that, the Class of 2025 will be announced on April 5th.

Melo always kept it real during his playing career, which is part of why he was such a beloved player. We’d expect nothing less from his Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony, which looks like it will include everything from love for those that made his journey possible to shots at those he felt slighted by. Every basketball fan should tune in September 6th.