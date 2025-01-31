“Probably Wouldn’t”: Dwight Howard Advises Front Offices to Stay Away from Jimmy Butler

The Jimmy Butler situation in Miami worsened after the Heat forward was suspended indefinitely on January 28th by the organization for walking out of practice. Butler’s reaction was warranted by an announcement that the six-time All-Star would start from the bench in the upcoming game. The suspension is set to last for at least five games.

Dwight Howard admitted that he isn’t impressed with the way Butler is conducting business in Miami. The franchise released a statement saying that the 35-year-old’s third suspension amidst the trade drama is due to “a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services.”

Howard thinks that that should be enough incentive for NBA teams to steer clear of any trade involving Jimmy Butler. The former Lakers center didn’t want to discredit the Heat star’s brilliance on the court. But he couldn’t find a reason why any franchise would undertake Butler’s exorbitant contract to bring such a disruptor inside their locker room.

“But I probably wouldn’t [trade for Jimmy Butler], not at this point…I don’t know anything personally about him, so I can’t speak on that. But from the stuff I’m seeing and what’s going on, I’d probably as a GM wouldn’t sign him unless we had a conversation,” Howard said on Carmelo Anthony’s the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

The 39-year-old claimed that Butler would have to promise some drastic changes for him to even consider signing him.

“I’m not f**king with Jimmy doing what he doing…making a mockery of himself and also the team…As good as he is, who’s gonna invest if a [future deal] could possibly end up in the same type of situation…is he going to do the same thing he did with this team?” Howard added.

The former Orlando Magic center said that he wants the best for both parties, and that, according to him, is Jimmy Butler staying in Miami and reconciling things with the organization.

Butler’s possible trade destinations

The panel on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast discussed possible trade destinations for Butler amidst his standoff in Miami. As Howard stressed on the idea of Butler staying in Miami, Carmelo Anthony floated Houston as a good trade destination.

Melo pointed out that the Rockets have managed a winning record in a stacked Western Conference as a young team. The addition of Butler could really make them legitimate contenders this postseason. He also pointed out that the six-time All-Star would have to leave his shenanigans at the door under Ime Udoka’s strict tutelage.

However, Howard wasn’t a fan of the idea. He thought that the Rockets have already amassed a decent squad with Amen Thompson acting as a brilliant floor general. They don’t need to add Butler to complicate a nicely working machine.