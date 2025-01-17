“Got Paid Less Than What I Was Owed”: Jimmy Butler Should Stop Complaining About Late Paycheck, Says Former Nets Guard

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A new development was brought to light recently in the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga. It was reported that Butler received his Heat paycheck after a 10-day delay last summer due to an “accounting error.” Was that a good enough reason for things to go south between the Heat star and the organization? Former Nets guard Nik Stauskas doesn’t think so.

Stauskas recently stumbled upon a Chris Haynes report posted by Legion Hoops on X and decided to add his two cents to the conversation. The 31-year-old used his own example from 2018 to say that Butler should’ve understood that such errors happen all the time, instead of escalating things for no reason.

He wrote, “When I played for the Nets in 2018, my first two months I got paid less than what I was owed.” Stauskas stated that the team didn’t notice the mistake until his mother pointed it out. Soon, the Nets corrected the error and things went smoothly after that.

When I played for the Nets in 2018, my first two months I got paid less than what I was owed. Wasn’t until my mom pointed it out to the team, that they corrected it. Errors happen. That’s not a legitimate reason to have a bad relationship with the organization. Be a professional. https://t.co/6JXitin7d6 — Nik Stauskas (@NStauskas11) January 16, 2025

He believes that Butler should be a professional in situations like this as “that’s not a legitimate reason to have a bad relationship with the organization.”

The news that Stauskas was referring to was reported by NBA Insider Chris Haynes, who opined that the timing of that error created more problems.

REPORT: This past summer the Heat had an ‘accounting error’ that left Jimmy Butler without a paycheck for 10 days, per @ChrisBHaynes “That had never happened before. You’ve got all of that going on, on top of an accounting error that delayed his paycheck. Things just started to… pic.twitter.com/CTlPTnoN2c — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 15, 2025

He said, “You’ve got all of that going on, on top of an accounting error that delayed his paycheck. Things just started to feel a little bit off at that point.”

Butler’s ongoing struggle with the franchise has been the biggest talking point in the league lately. But as per Haynes, the forward is now willing to put that to rest and continue to play for the Heat.

Chris Haynes says Jimmy Butler is prepared

Butler has expressed his wish to be traded several times over the last few months. Eventually, the Heat came on board and acknowledged his request. In the meantime, he was also suspended for seven games for detrimental conduct towards the franchise. He has now served the suspension and yet, there’s no trade in sight.

As per Haynes, the forward is “prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat.” In his absence, the Heat won three of their seven games. They are now slated to play the Denver Nuggets tomorrow at the Kaseya Center.

Chris Haynes reports that Jimmy Butler will return to play for the Heat again if he is not traded 👀 "l'm told [Butler] is fully prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time his suspension is lifted.” (via @LeBatardShow)pic.twitter.com/yPPISUPR4r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2025

Interestingly, the 35-year-old is not featured on the team’s injury report which suggests that he might be making his big comeback tomorrow against the Nuggets.