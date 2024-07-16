Grant Hill Discusses Challenges of Picking the 2024 US Men’s National Team for Paris Olympics

NBA former player Grant Hill looks on before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The US Men’s Basketball Team heading to the Paris Olympics is among the most stacked lineups the country has ever fielded. Headlined by three of NBA’s biggest superstars in LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, the 12-man roster is filled with some of the world’s best players. Grant Hill, the managing director of Team USA, was spoiled for choices when picking the team. However, that came with its own set of challenges.

During an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former Detroit Pistons star spoke about the obstacles he faced while assembling the roster for the Paris Olympics. He revealed that several superstars showcased interest in playing for Team USA, including players who are bound to be Hall of Famers and have represented the nation before. However, with only 12 spots available, Hill had no choice but to leave most of them out, including players he admired. He said,

“We had a number of people who wanted to play. But it’s also tough because you leave off people who are great…I left people off, that I love, that I want to tune in and watch. That was hard.”

The initial player pool consisted of 41 notable names from the league who were selected as potential candidates for the Team USA roster. Out of the 41, 30 players were shortlisted, before the list was eventually cut down to 12 names.

Superstars like Jalen Brunson, Paul George, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving, cornerstones of their respective NBA teams, were among the slew of talented players who failed to make the final cut. Reigning Eastern Conference MVP and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was also left out and was snubbed even after a spot opened up following Kawhi Leonard’s withdrawal.

In an interview with ESPN, Hill was asked why he picked Boston Celtics guard Derrick White over the reigning Final MVP. He explained,

“The responsibility that I have is to put together a team and a team that complements each other, a team that fits a team that will give us the best opportunity for success… I’m trying to win and I’m trying to put together the right pieces that fit and give us a chance to win.”

The Hall of Famer is in the unfortunate position of upsetting several superstars regardless of whom he picked. With only 12 spots available, there were bound to be some controversial snubs. However, Hill believes he built the best roster possible. It remains to be seen whether they return home with the gold or suffer an unexpected loss.