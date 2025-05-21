Anthony Edwards Copied Steph Curry’s Tiresome Routine During 2024 Olympics To Improve Himself, According To Grant Hill

Anthony Edwards being left open when beyond the arc early on in his career was perhaps one of the biggest drawbacks of building a team around him. Fast-forward to present day and he’s led the league in 3-pointers made in 2024-25 with 320 at a brilliant 39.5% clip. Safe to say his time with Steph Curry during the 2024 Olympics paid off.

Advertisement

Stever Kerr opened Ant to a whole new world when he enlightened the Georgia Bulldogs on his work ethic. “When he (Kerr) came, I was going through drills and he kept stopping them, like, ‘That’s all you got? That’s all you got? ‘ And I’m like, ‘Bruh, I’m going hard as you want me to go,’” said Ant in 2023 regarding his draft workout with the Warriors.

In all fairness, Kerr has gotten used to a near obscene level of greatness around him. Going from playing with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan to watching Steph and Klay Thompson workout like mad-men certainly raises the bar for anyone trying to impress him.

Curry is looked at as the epitome of ‘hard work behind closed doors’. The fact that he can change his heart rate on command depending on the situation on the court is a clear indication of the maniacal intent that fuels his workouts.

So, it should be no surprise that the ever-competitive Anthony Edwards took Paris 2024 as the perfect opportunity to learn from the Warriors legend. “I think naturally with Steph and Ant there was a mutual respect you know, just from afar,” said Grant Hill.

“I vividly remember Steph had his routine every day after practice, after shoot-around. He got his shots up and he did his routine,” continued Hill. “I think Ant came away with that and it certainly, you know, shown itself this past season.”

Edwards’ improvement this season has been near exponential. Looked at as mainly an isolation scorer for the first few years of his career, he’s now evolved into a playmaking guard that can shoot lights out all while making reads that veteran PGs sometimes struggle with in the half-court.

“We be in the gym four or five times a day just shooting,” said Ant late last year on his workouts nowadays. With him leading the NBA this regular season with 3-pointers made off the pull-up at 2.9 a game, teams across the league shouldn’t shy away from being a bit scared at the least when facing off against the 23-year-old.