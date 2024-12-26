“Great F***ing Answer”: Austin Reaves Commends LeBron James For Stating Him And Steph Curry Are What’re Great In Today’s NBA

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup at the Chase Center was a blockbuster. LeBron James and Stephen Curry delivered as always, but the visitors won the game 115-113. During a post-game interaction with the media, LBJ was asked “What’s the good stuff that’s still going in the league?”

Over the last few years, people have raised several concerns about the league. Some believe that the quality of games has deteriorated while others focus on the declining viewership. But there’s something that’s still great in the league and LeBron is very happy about it.

With a smile on his face, he said, “LeBron and Steph.” His answer was immediately celebrated by Austin Reaves who was not in front of the camera. Reaves said, “Great f***ing answer.” The league still heavily relies on the elder statesmen as they still can pull in big crowds and garner interest for games.

LeBron James when asked what is still great about the NBA today: “LeBron and Steph” Austin Reaves, off camera: “Great f—ing answer” pic.twitter.com/tUJLglDpbf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2024

In a time of declining viewership and poor ratings, Steph and LBJ have held the fort down. Every time they go against one another, fans tune in to watch two of the greatest players of all time in action. There was a lot of hype around their Christmas Day matchup as well and they ensured that the people got their money’s worth.

Steph had 38 points with six assists whereas LeBron put up 31 points with four rebounds and 10 assists to win the game. Other than these two, Reaves also had a great game with a 26-point triple-double and a game-winning shot.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have a lot of mutual love and respect

Not too long ago, they were the fiercest competitors in the league. LeBron and Steph had a memorable run in the 2010s when their teams would meet in the NBA Finals. While the competition is still there, they have developed an ample amount of love and respect for one another in the last stretch of their respective careers.

The two veterans got to experience what it’s like to be on the same team earlier this year at the Paris Olympics. When LeBron was asked about his experience, he said, “It was everything and more.”

“I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere. That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want, to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure,” he added.

After witnessing their chemistry during the Olympics, interest in them eventually teaming up on an NBA team is at an all time high. However, this seems unlikely given that both the Lakers and Warriors are hellbent on retaining their franchise superstars until the ends of their respective careers.