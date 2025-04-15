“No Way You Learned That in F**king Arkansas”: LeBron James Confesses He Isn’t Sure Where Austin Reaves Got His Swagger

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court during a stoppage in play against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are clearly the biggest names on the LA Lakers. But another player is the reason they’re such a dangerous team. Undrafted guard Austin Reaves has become arguably the best third option in the NBA. A major aspect of Reaves’ ability is his confidence and swagger. Despite being his teammate for four seasons, LeBron still has no idea where Reaves developed these traits.

Reaves doesn’t fit the typical stereotype of a white basketball player. He isn’t a lethal catch-and-shoot player who lacks athleticism. He doesn’t jump out of the gym, but he will make a defender pay for sleeping.

This season, the 6-foot-5 guard took significant strides as a player. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 46% shooting from the field. Even in games without LeBron active, Reaves not only produced but increased his production.

Reaves played in nine games without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In those matchups, he put up 27.9 points, 8.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds, absolutely filling the stat sheet. James has always noticed Reaves’ skills, but he can’t pinpoint the genesis of one aspect of Reaves’ game.

During a recent episode of LeBron and Steve Nash’s Mind The Game podcast, the two discussed the origin of Nash’s swagger. James brought up Reaves in correlation to Nash’s comments. LeBron revealed he is a big fan of the 26-year-old’s swagger but has no idea where it came from.

“There’s no way you learned that in f*****g Arkansas,” James said. “You got that bop. You didn’t learn that in Arkansas.”

Nash provided a different perspective to give LeBron the answer he has been seeking. The two-time MVP is from Victoria, Canada. Unlike Toronto, which has a strong multicultural reputation and a large street basketball scene, Victoria is significantly more reserved.

That didn’t prevent Nash from adding swagger to his game. His confidence and personality on the court grew from emulating the greats who came before him. He raises the possibility that Reaves has done the same thing, resulting in the player he is today.

Nonetheless, Reaves has turned himself into one of the best players the league has to offer. Alongside Doncic and LeBron, he forms the three-headed monster that is LA. With the postseason around the corner, he strives to prove his regular season play wasn’t a fluke.