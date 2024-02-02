“Greatest Hezi Ever”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Mockingly’ Shares 11-Month-Old Shaedon Sharpe Clip on IG Story

The Portland Trail Blazers are going through a serious rebuild after their star player Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. But in that duration, the Trail Blazers have been able to acquire some serious young talents such as Scoot Henderson, DeAndre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe.

But even a young player doesn’t get a pass in the eyes of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal, a known prankster and the pioneer of Shaqtin’ A Fool, recently decided to hilariously call out Shaedon Sharpe for one of his plays,

“Greatest hezi ever”

In the clip that Shaq shared on his Instagram story, Shaedon Sharpe is seen bringing the ball down the court against the Rockets. In an attempt to fake out his defender with a Hezi, Shaedon travels, taking a few extra steps before he puts the ball back to the floor, and collecting it back for a dunk.

This incident, which happened approximately 11 months ago during a regular season game between the Rockets and the Blazers, resulted in Sharpe going viral, as the clip made rounds on social media. The original clip which belonged to an Instagram account by the name of sizzman3, was reshared by Shaq with the same caption, “The greatest Hezi ever.”

But Sharpe shouldn’t take these digs from Shaq too seriously, as almost everyone has been trolled by Shaq on at least one occasion. The last three MVPs, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, all have made their appearances on Shaqtin-A-Fool. At this moment in time, if you play heavy minutes, you are bound to screw up, making your entry into the show a certainty.

Shaedon Sharpe is showing up this year

The Trail Blazers are struggling this season, but none of that is Shaedon Sharpe’s fault. Sharpe has upped his play time this season, having already played 32 of 48 games this season. The 2022 lottery pick is surely looking to redeem himself after a disappointing rookie season with the Blazers.

But the month of April saw the young guard blossom, as the Blazers pushed his minutes up to 32 minutes a night, resulting in his averages going from 9.9 to a staggering 22.8 points a night.

Even this season, Sharpe is averaging a respectable 15.9 points on 32 appearances. Just like the rest of the Blazers squad, Sharpe is still young and struggles to find his shot consistently.

As for now, Sharpe has been sitting out since Jan 12th, after he injured his lower abdominal muscle during a match against the Thunder. For Sharpe fans worldwide, things are looking up, as recent reports are flirting with the idea of Shaedon returning in one of the upcoming games. As for the next game against the Nuggets, Sharpe has been listed as “out” due to an abdominal injury, marking his 13th consecutive missed game.