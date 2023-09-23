‘Greatest Living Karoke Singer Alive’ Charles Barkley ‘Butchering’ Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ On Inside the NBA Got ‘Brutal’ Review From James Corden in 2019

TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Noted comedian and the host of the Late Late Show, James Corden, made an entertaining appearance on Inside the NBA, back in 2019. Corden, well aware of Charles Barkley’s hilariously terrible record at the ‘Who He Play For’ game on the show, decided to test his knowledge of famous band members. While he fared better than he has on the original version of the game, viewers for a hilarious rendition of Frank SInatra’s ‘My Way’ from the Phoenix Suns legend.

Barkley was asked to name the bands that various popular musicians were part of. He was eventually asked about his singing skills by Corden, and ended up proclaiming that he was the greatest Karaoke singer alive. What followed was a hilariously off-key rendition of the song that was discouraged by his fellow cast members.

Charles Barkley delivered hilariously bad rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way

Barkley was initially asked by Corden to name the bands of the famous musicians that he mentioned. Infamous for his inability to answer correctly on the ‘Who he play for’ game, Barkley delivered a much better performance.

He was able to name multiple bands including the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. Finally, when asked about his Karaoke skills, Chuck proclaimed that he was the greatest Karaoke singer alive. This was in response to a trick question, with Corden claiming that apart from his basketball, Barkley’s singing had also been called “exceptional.

Chuck claimed that he happened to have the lyrics of Sinatra’s My Way handy. Barkley proceeded to sing the song, with Corden’s expressions suggesting that he was hardly impressed.

The rest of Inside the NBA’s cast had a similar reaction, and could not help but burst into laughter. Barkley ended up getting the lyrics snatched multiple times, leading to some hilarious mistakes that had Corden speechless as well.

Once he was done, Corden proclaimed that Barkley’s rendition of the song was terrible. He ended up helping the now 60-year-old, and he broke into song.

Needless to say, Barkley’s talents did not seem to extend to singing. Not only did he produce an off-key version, it also came after a proclamation of being the greatest Karaoke singer of all time.

Barkley sang My Way 2 years after his initial attempt

It seems as if Barkley is a huge Sinatra fan, and particularly fond of the My Way song. Around two years after his initial Karaoke attempt, Charles ended up singing the song again.

This time, however, instead of singing it in front of Corden and worldwide audience, he did it at a nightclub. According to a video by Jason Lee McDonald, Barkley delivered a similarly off-key rendition of the song.

This time, however, he seemed to have humbled up, after the initial experience. He confessed that he was not the best singer, but still proceeded to sing the Frank Sinatra masterpiece.