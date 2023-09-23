Hours After Turning 47, Shaquille O’Neal Got Jealous Seeing James Corden’s ‘Houston Rockets Cake’ For Kenny Smith: “Happy Birthday Shack!”

Inside The NBA is one of the most entertaining shows in all sports media. The crew often has guests from all over the globe. One of the most memorable episodes was none other than the one with TV host James Corden. James Corden is the host of the show ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’. The timing of Corden’s appearance was also well suited, as it was a day after Shaquille O’Neal’s birthday and one day before Kenny Smith’s. To commemorate the occasion, James bought each of the co-hosts a cake. While Shaq’s cake was just an ordinary cake, with his name spelled ‘Shack’, Kenny got a beautiful Houston Rockets-themed cake. So, just hours after turning 47, Shaq appeared to be quite jealous of his colleague’s cake, as he tried to show appreciation for his too.

But a lousy cake isn’t going to stop ‘The Diesel’ from having a blast on his birthday. The Big Aristotle has a history of throwing extravagant birthday parties. On his 50th birthday, Shaq even decided to show the world that he could still dunk, making a dunk during a segment of Inside The NBA.

Shaq is jealous of Kenny’s Houston Rocket cake

James Corden made an appearance on Inside The NBA during the 2018-19 season. The British TV host even bought Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal Birthday cakes as co-hosts had birthdays during his appearance. But Corden decided to prank Shaq, giving the big man a cake from Publix while Kenny got a gorgeous Houston Rockets-themed cake. O’Neal’s cake even had his name misspelled, with the cake saying ” Happy Birthday Shack.”

Shaq reacted to the situation, saying:

“Ohh so I get a Publix cake. I see you even got my name right, SHACK.“

The crew found the prank especially funny, with Charles Barkley taking comedic jabs at Shaq like usual. Shaq did show appreciation for his cake, thanking Corden for his sentiments. Shaq did seem more interested in Kenny’s cake, even seeming jealous at times. Corden didn’t target only Shaquille O’Neal as he even played a segment of ” Guess who he plays for”with Charles Barkley.

The Crew troll Shaq on his 50th Birthday with a special “Superman” cake

Shaq’s birthday is always a momentous occasion for Inside The NBA. Each year, Shaq Fu receives some or the other surprise. During the 2021-22 season, Shaq’s birthday celebrations began with Charles singing Happy Birthday for The Big Hoffa. The crew then presented Shaq with some presents that were downright hilarious and some even turned out to be useful.

The final touch came when the crew presented Shaq with his birthday cake. The cake was a ‘Superman’ themed cake with a picture of Dwight Howard making his famous Superman dunk. Shaq proceeded to ‘pretend’ to drop the cake, doing so twice. Though Shaq doesn’t have any active beef with Dwight anymore, the pettiness over the mantle of ‘Superman’ still seems to persist.