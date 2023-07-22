“Greatest Olympians in Basketball”: Kevin Durant Boldly Snubs Michael Jordan and LeBron James While Cheering On USWNT

Team USA Basketball has seen a lot of legends in its glorious history. We’ve seen some of the greatest teams assembled: the Dream Team and the Redeem Team. We’ve seen legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and more suit up for their country on the Olympic stage. However, when it comes to individual accomplishment, two clear these legends: Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. In a recent tweet, KD let it be known that he believes himself as the greatest olympian basketball player in a tweet meant to cheer on the USWNT.

Michael Jordan played in the Olympics twice, with the first coming before his rookie season in 1984 – 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and then the famed 1992 Barcelona Olympics. LeBron James suited up for Team USA in the Olympics thrice, with 2004 Athens ending in a Bronze. The next two times – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London ended up in Gold Medals, and that was the last we saw of LBJ in the Olympics. Despite what these two have accomplished, KD still believes he clears the legends.

Kevin Durant names himself the greatest Olympian in Basketball

Recently, Team USA Women’s National Soccer Team had their first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It is a huge event that Team USA has been dominant at. So far, there have been eight editions in the tournament, and Team USA has won 4 of them, winning the last two in a row. They have a chance to three-peat, and several athletes, including Tom Brady have wished them good luck.

Team USA Basketball put a post wishing USWNT the best with Kevin Durant and Diana Taurasi on the graphic.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usabasketball/status/1682374967260749824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This led to a user questioning why KD was on the same. Kevin Durant replied and said, “It’s a good luck from 2 of the greatest olympians in basketball.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1682557644412981248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly, KD ranks himself above the other legends that have played for Team USA basketball, and for good reason.

Ever since KD joined the NBA in 2007, he has only missed one Olympics, which is the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Apart from that, he’s taken part in the 2012 London Olympics, 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He led Team USA to a Gold Medal finish in all three events. At the same time, KD became the leading Olympic scorer in Team USA history during the Tokyo Olympics.

Steve Kerr hopes KD returns for 2024 Paris Olympics

After the Tokyo Olympics, Steve Kerr was elected as the Head Coach for Team USA Men’s Basketball Team. Even though there has been no official roster selection for the 2024 Olympics, he’s already started recruiting two big stars: Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

After one of the Warriors’ games against the Nets in 2022, Steve Kerr said,

“That would be nice [if Durant played]… I mean, he’s been so dominant with Team USA and like I said, he’s a guy who just, he loves to play. So we’re hoping he decides to keep going.”

If KD does decide to suit up, he has a chance to make history by becoming the first Basketball player to win 4 Gold Medals in the Olympics. We’ll have to see if he does decide to join, but the incentive to stand alone at the top of the mountain should be good enough for the 6ft 10″ forward.