“Stephen Curry and the Warriors are far better than LeBron James’ Lakers!”: Avery Bradley’s shocking fan interaction comes up as he signs back with the Purple and Gold

NBA Twitter remembers hilarious interaction between a fan and Avery Bradley after the player signs with the Lakers

Avery Bradley is finally back with the Lakers again. And frankly, it’s a bit scary how well the fit works out.

Back in 2019-20, when the player was initially with the franchise, he played during the whole regular season but chose to sit out when it came time for the Bubble. And according to reports from that time, it seems that this may have caused a slight rift between him and the team, causing the two parties to separate.

Since then, the player has been on the Heat, Rockets, and even the Warriors. But now, after the latter team waived him, the Lakeshow finally decided to pick him up. And well, now they have yet ANOTHER really good three-and-d veteran on their team.

While this is nice and all, it seems that there was a very peculiar fan interaction a few days prior to this deal happening. And let’s just say, the irony just can’t be overstated.

“Nah, I’m good!”: Avery Bradley once told a fan he had no intention to go back to the Lakers

Hilarious, we know.

Before we make some observations on the topic at hand, how about you take a look at the video yourself. Here it is in the tweet below.

Now, we’re about 90% sure that this was simply supposed to be a joking response to the fan involved. The other 10% though is a little scared that perhaps he said that because of his potentially negative relationship with the team’s locker room.

Whatever the case though, the man is indeed back with the Purple and Gold. And given his qualities, it is very likely he becomes a very important player for them in the rotation.

