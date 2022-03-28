“Chris Paul vs. James Harden in the Finals would be all sorts of fun”: NBA Twitter has a debate club on whether the Suns and Sixers guards would make good NBA Finals

Will James Harden vs. Chris Paul make an epic NBA Finals? The Suns MVP returned to action against the Sixers and gave a glimpse of it.

The Phoenix Suns showed some tremendous vigor in the absence of their Point God – Chris Paul. In their last 25 games, out of which Paul didn’t play 15, they dropped just 4 games.

In less than 2 years, the legendary point guard, as a leader and a mentor has made this Suns team so much better, that even without his presence his team stood up to the challenge and took it head-on.

Since CP3 went out with a thumb injury during the All-Star break, his former associate from Houston, James Harden, switched teams in the East. The Beard’s arrival in Philly has – per expectation, worked wonders for Joel Embiid and Co.

The Sixers have a real possibility of finishing as a top seed in the East with 8 games to go after the Sunday night battle with the Phoenix Suns in CP3’s return. Could it also turn out to be the 2022 NBA Finals?

Paul vs. Harden in the finals would be all sorts of fun — Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) March 27, 2022

Chris Paul vs. James Harden in the Finals! Would it be fun? NBA Twitter has a debate club going on

Paul had a sensational return to action, scoring 19 points, dishing out 14 assists with 4 rebounds, a steal, and a block. He alongside Devin Booker, who scored 35 points, comprehensively won the game 114-104.

Meanwhile, James Harden had 14-points, shooting 2/11, 9-assists, and 7-boards, reflecting his true nature of showing up short in big games. If this really is a potential NBA Finals, it wouldn’t be much fun, and fans know it already.

I wouldn’t watch one game of the Finals if those two made it and faced each other. https://t.co/WeB37kGzBh — ℍ (@dh__32) March 28, 2022

Only one of these players is currently good so no it won’t https://t.co/Zb98mGmbil — Isaac (@iclassiciii) March 28, 2022

I don’t think anyone would find this fun https://t.co/5ZyEYgAScz — #stephbetter (@thebaygeneral) March 28, 2022

In the same type of way that kidney stones are “fun” https://t.co/6ZgE5T4R2R — Dansie (@LikelyDansie) March 27, 2022

Few think it might be fun.

And one hilarious person wants Scott Foster to officiate it.

with Scott Foster officiating — 19 PPG on .646%eFG (@MPJ__) March 27, 2022

