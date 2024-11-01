Gregg Popovich Sees Victor Wembanyama As Perimeter Player: Analyzing Pop Going Against The Grain On His Franchise Star

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket while defended by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Gregg Popovich has coached some of the most talented centers in NBA history, but none compare to Victor Wembanyama. During his time with the Spurs, he has worked with legendary big men like David Robinson and Tim Duncan, who were dominant in the paint. The common consensus was that he’d deploy the Frenchman as an interior player. However, he’s seemingly going against the grain with the sophomore star. The 7-foot-4’s versatility on offense has led the Spurs coach to view the Frenchman more as a perimeter player.

Advertisement

Following San Antonio’s 106-88 victory over the Jazz, where Wembanyama had his second career 5×5 game, Popovich was asked about the unusually high number of jump shots that the center had attempted so far this season. When a reporter asked whether he envisions him as a player who’d spend most of his time in the paint on the offensive end, the veteran head coach said,

“He’s more of a perimeter player than he is a post player. We want him to be able to do everything. Isolate, shoot, do the whole deal. We just can’t do it all at once.”

Popovich says he “absolutely” wants Wembanyama to take 3s, says he is “more of a perimeter player” vs in the post, #PorVida fans…. #gospursgo #nba #SanAntonio (via Spurs) pic.twitter.com/Ngya03USYr — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 1, 2024

Fans on social media disagreed with Popovich’s take. One claimed that Wembanyama would be the most dominant player of this generation if the head coach would implore him to attack the rim rather than settling for jump shots.

Wemby could be the most dominant paint player of this generation but wants to shoot Hoopmixtape middie pull-ups and step back 3s all game. — Louis (@HoopsTalk13) October 25, 2024

Another opined that the sophomore star wasn’t a ‘stretch 5.’

Wemby bro, you’re not a stretch 5 just sit your ass in the paint and post up pic.twitter.com/2a4ynOI8bN — (@arkaavs) October 25, 2024

While his 7-foot-4 frame would give him a massive advantage as a post player, the Spurs seemingly do not believe he’d be suited for that role.

Is Wembanyama too inactive in the post?

Five games into the 2024-25 season, Wembanyama’s presence in the paint has decreased from his rookie season. In the 2023-24 season, Wembanyama ranked ninth in the league in paint touches per game with 8.8. That number has dropped to 7.3 this season. Forward Jeremy Sochan is averaging more touches in the paint than the center with 7.5 per game.

Only 13% of Wembanyama’s total touches this season have come in the paint, which isn’t ideal, considering the reigning Rookie of the Year is a matchup nightmare for nearly any other opposing big man. The Spurs are sacrificing his ability to finish at the rim and forcing him to attempt more three-pointers, which hasn’t been an optimal strategy.

The French sensation is shooting only 24% from beyond the arc, which is in the bottom ninth percentile in the league. He has attempted 33 shots from the three-point line and only 21 from the paint, a perplexing stat for a 7-foot-4 center.

Should Wemby take more 3s?

Although Wembanyama has struggled from beyond the arc so far this season, he has a smooth shooting motion. Players as tall as him don’t typically enter the NBA with a refind shot. Additionally, due to his height, it’s almost impossible to contest his jump spots. Wembanyama’s release point is nine feet and nine inches, the highest in the NBA.

Playing Wembanyama on the perimeter provides more variation to the Spurs’ offensive sets. Opposing centers will be taken out of the paint due to the threat he poses as a three-point shooter. This will create significantly more space for players such as Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson to capitalize.

However, taking Wembanyama out of the paint strips the Spurs of one of their biggest advantages. The advantages of his high release point don’t change in the paint. He can score at a significantly higher rate without being blocked or having his shot contested.

The Spurs could generate multiple easy scoring opportunities with a quick seal and post touch from Wembanyama. The NBA season is long and may include many changes as the year progresses. It seems that Wembanyama’s increase in three-point attempts is here to stay, but the numbers suggest he should play in the paint more than camp at the three-point line.