“GUTLESS LEBRON JAMES WITH NO CLUTCH GENE! LeTRASH!”: Skip Bayless blasts Lakers superstar with dramatic rant despite 29 point triple-double in OT win vs Knicks

Skip Bayless rips into LeBron James after the Lakers’ after close overtime victory vs Knicks

The Lakers really can’t catch a break, can they?

The franchise finally found their best player, in LeBron James returning from a left knee injury. This alone gave fans of the franchise plenty of hope against the Knicks, despite their 1-4 record coming into the game. But well… things didn’t quite go as planned, did they?

The Lakers did keep this one close for most of the game. But then, as it went into the 4th quarter, RJ Barrett forced overtime with an incredible three-pointer, which you can see below.

LeBron James and his crew then went on to just save this game, and eventually won it, with a score of 115-122.

By the final buzzer, James had 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, on 54.2% from the field. We’d say that’s a damn good performance, especially considering the man was just coming back from a knee injury. But for one Skip Bayless? Well, let’s just say that the man apparently could have done a lot, lot more.

Shall we get into it?

Skip Bayless can’t believe LeBron James didn’t do more for his team, and criticizes his shot selection and decision making

We won’t lie. ‘Criticizing isn’t quite the right word here.

A bit confused as to what we mean by that? Then how about we show you exactly why we say that?

GUTLESS KING. NO CLUTCH GENE. NO COURAGE TO JUST DRIVE IT, GET FOULED, MAKE ONE SINGLE FREE THROW TO WIN. EVERY TIME HE TAKES HIS WORST SHOT, A DEEP THREE, SO HIS APOLOGISTS CAN SAY “WELL, HE MISSED A TOUGH SHOT.” NOPE. DOESN’T TRUST HIMSELF AT LATE-GAME FREE-THROW LINE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2022

Yep. CrItIsIzInG would perhaps be a better definition of what is happening here.

Yeah sure, maybe Bron didn’t have the greatest overtime performance of all time, scoring just 2 points in the period. But to be fair, the man took just 2 shots. And on a night where players such as Malik Monk and Anthony Davis were on the top of their game, wouldn’t it be a bit of a waste to take away shots that come to them within the flow of the offense?

Perhaps you’re being just a tad bit biased, eh Skip?

