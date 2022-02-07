“Jaylen Brown with zero regards for Florida’s stand your ground laws”: NBA Twitter explodes after the Celtics star’s poster on Mo Bamba in their blowout win vs Orlando

Jaylen Brown authoritatively takes Boston Celtics past Orlando Magic sending social media on fire with his monstrous dunk.

The Boston Celtics are finally on a winning streak, which hasn’t come often for Jayson Tatum and Co this season. They blew out the Orlando Magic 116-83, for their 7th win in the last 8 games also making it their 5th straight victory.

The last time they were on a similar run, it was mid-January. They were 5-1 in their last six games before they were to face the Hornets. They lost that match against LaMelo Ball’s team followed by a much hurting loss to the Damian Lillard less Portland Trail Blazers.

Thereafter, the team was facing questions regarding their young All-Star duo of Tatum and Brown, the team’s leadership, and other such concerns. And Jaylen Brown felt obliged to take all the criticism and be that leader of the Cs since then.

List of NBA players with at least 350 points, 100 rebounds and 40 three pointers since the start of 2022: Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

RJ Barrett — Knicks Stats (@NY_Knicks_Stats) February 6, 2022

Not only his performances, leadership, and vocal presence have made the Celtics a better team, but it has also put them on their best winning run this season.

Jaylen Brown with Authority!

With his performance against the Magic, Brown has asserted the authority with which he’s intending to lead the Celtics for the Playoffs finish after the All-Star weekend. Getting snubbed for the upcoming All-Star game might have something to do with this unique celebration by the guard after a monstrous poster on Mo Bamba.

MY GOODNESS JAYLEN BROWN pic.twitter.com/4UY5xRXmMW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 7, 2022

The 2021 All-Star sent NBA Twitter on a frenzy with what could be the dunk of the season.

Jaylen Brown with zero regard for Florida’s stand your ground laws — Evan (@EvanApplebaum2) February 7, 2022

Jaylen Brown never liked the song Mo Bamba. Can’t believe he still has to listen to it to this day. So he decided to dunk on Mo Bamba. pic.twitter.com/WAAAqrpI5Q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2022

thats Jaylen Brown to you pic.twitter.com/snR8nmLUv3 — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) February 7, 2022

Mo Bamba lived a good life before Jaylen Brown just ended it. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 7, 2022

But Jaylen Brown did. He just took all them “we gotta trade jaylen” tweets and dunked on them all… — Celtics Champs soon (@BornInBoston96) February 7, 2022

Brown with a game-high 26-points, 5-rebounds, 3-assists, and 3-steals led his team to another 30-point or more victories. This was their fourth such win in the last 8 games.

This win puts also them one win ahead of the team above them on the points table and their Tuesday’s opponents, the Brooklyn Nets.