“Had an Epiphany”: Victor Wembanyama’s Mindset in Year 3 Has Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Impressed

When was the last time an NBA star was asked to name the best player in the league and confidently pointed to himself? It does not happen often. Right now, that player is San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, and much of the basketball world largely seems to agree.

The lanky Frenchman has been on a tear this season after missing half of last year due to a blood clot. To the delight of Spurs fans, Wembanyama has looked determined to make up for lost time, and then some. Through 15 games, he is averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Just last night, he joined an elite NBA club during San Antonio’s win over the Atlanta Hawks by recording his 100th consecutive regular-season game with at least one block. His 7-foot-4 frame, paired with guard-like agility and skill, has made him a uniquely well-rounded threat in just his third NBA season. Former NBA champions Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce believe much of that growth comes from his growing confidence.

Responding to a video of Wembanyama claiming he will be the best player in the league when he comes back from injury, Pierce says he loved the mindset behind the statement.

“He is in his 3rd year talking like that. He did something this summer, whether it was hanging with the monks or having a conversation with you [Kevin Garnett], something that sparked,” Pierce excitedly noted on KG Certified.

“He had an epiphany, Lord,” Garnett said, before reiterating,

“The monks up there, doing all kinds of stuff on the mountain, you don’t know what the monks do. You are amongst the monks, you are monking. But he definitely had an epiphany to come back and feel a certain type of way.”

Mimicking Wemby’s tone, Pierce joked, “he said, ‘Joker’s the best offensive player, not the best player.’ Damn!” And when asked by KG what he took from that interview, Pierce explained,

“His confidence. I know he’s put in the work. And that’s what it looks like every time he plays. When he gets off that minutes restriction, and get back into his rhythm.”

As for what else he needed to do, Pierce suggested that when the summer hits, Wembanyama should focus on his strength and conditioning. “He just needs to hit the weight room,” the former NBA champion asserted.

Both KG and Pierce believe that once Wemby gets strong, he’s going to be going around ‘Shaq-ing’ people, much like Giannis Antetokounmpo did when he bulked up.

That’s a scary prospect for every team in the West. If he continues developing his skills while getting physically stronger, Wembanyama will no doubt be a formidable presence on the court.